This artist was accused of plagiarism by a troll on Facebook and the A++ payoff is a proper jaw dropper

To the world of Facebook now – no, stick with us, please – where this artist proudly showing off her latest work was accused of plagiarism by an especially persistent troll who just wasn’t letting it lie.

A tale told in six parts, you think you know where it might be going until the A++ payoff, a proper jawdropper.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Get outta here! Apparently her next work was called Untitled (time waster).

And here are our favourite comments after it went viral on Reddit.

‘Wow! So not only did you steal Teresa Wing’s art, you also stole her exact appearance. That’s really messed up OP, seek help.’

Lazy_Osprey ‘That last part, that is literally you. I’m sorry for that human.’

Serious-Fondant1532 ‘I looked up the chick she’s talking about and I can see how she got confused. However, she still has completely wrong information. Nice work!’

__ToneBone__ “I found a picture from someone called Stasia Bo, that must be short for Theresa Wing!”

yes_thats_right “Here Teresa with her painting” ignores your name right below it ‘Some people need their head checked.’

ReddityJim

