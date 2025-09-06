Pete Hegseth was asked the legal authority behind the US’s lethal airstrike on a boat in the Caribbean and his answer was a terrifying snapshot of the Trump regime in action

Politics drug cartel Pete hegseth

Rejected Just For Men hair model, Pete Hegseth, keeps upping the ante on his authoritarian talking points. When Hegseth was asked recently about the airstrike on an unidentified boat alleged to have been carrying drugs and 11 passengers in the Caribbean Sea, he was arrogantly dismissive.

REPORTER: What legal authority did the Pentagon invoke to strike that boat? PETE HEGSETH: We have the absolutely and complete authority pic.twitter.com/PkKfZgdle5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

So, rather than explain what authority they relied upon to justify the attack, Hegseth chose the rarely used, “Because I said so” defense.

So, the defense department has declined to provide any further details on the strike. All we have is the footage of the strike that was shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social, which coincidentally looks like grainy footage from an old action movie, which should explain why Hegseth is dressed like that and talking like that.

Twitter was not amused.

We will kill anyone, anywhere at any time we feel like it. https://t.co/LGLQhOtjoU — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 5, 2025

If the Coast Guard or Navy had gone and seized the boat, and it’s occupants, they would’ve been able to search for drugs. But as far as we all know… This evil administration preferred to murder everyone instead. — Claire S (@SaintLaurant) September 5, 2025

Hegseth is what happens when toxic masculinity collides with a burning passion for 79 year old blonde men. — forestfromtrees (@SandraB82981565) September 5, 2025

The Trump administration didn’t have any legal authority to summarily execute 11 people. Only the lawless Trump administration can show such disdain for the rule of (international) law. Despicable. — Sjoerd Nolf (@SjoerdNolf) September 5, 2025

A smart SECDEF would have ordered the military to board the ship to gather intel. But were dealing with an 0-4. — Carlos V (@webcav1) September 5, 2025

He just cannot sound like anything but a little boy who had his toy taken away. Pathetic. The more excited he gets the stupider he looks. Baby boy is mad. — lklowell, also lklowell.bsky.social (@lklowell) September 5, 2025

That’s why they’re changing the name to the department of war…we might as well be marauding mongrels. We are shameful and I hope they all are convicted of war crimes by a disgusted civilized world. — Raleighgirl☮️ (@witt_manning) September 5, 2025

