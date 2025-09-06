Politics drug cartel Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth was asked the legal authority behind the US’s lethal airstrike on a boat in the Caribbean and his answer was a terrifying snapshot of the Trump regime in action

Saul Hutson. Updated September 6th, 2025

Rejected Just For Men hair model, Pete Hegseth, keeps upping the ante on his authoritarian talking points. When Hegseth was asked recently about the airstrike on an unidentified boat alleged to have been carrying drugs and 11 passengers in the Caribbean Sea, he was arrogantly dismissive.

So, rather than explain what authority they relied upon to justify the attack, Hegseth chose the rarely used, “Because I said so” defense.

So, the defense department has declined to provide any further details on the strike. All we have is the footage of the strike that was shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social, which coincidentally looks like grainy footage from an old action movie, which should explain why Hegseth is dressed like that and talking like that.

Twitter was not amused.

