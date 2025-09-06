Politics Andrea Jenkyns Reform UK

Andrea Jenkyns desperately trying to get a response out of the Reform UK crowd is a simply magnificent watch

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2025

Hard to believe we know, but former Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns’ all-singing entrance onto the Reform UK stage wasn’t the most embarrassing thing to happen at the party’s conference this week.

Just in case you missed it, this is how the Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire walked onto the stage on Friday.

But before you head off to desperately search the house for some eye (and ear) bleach, you really do need to watch this (because it will make all the pain go away).

It was Jenkyns trying to whip the Reform UK crowd up into a bit of Trump-style fervour with some call and response trolling of Labour councils. Except it didn’t quite go as she had hoped (sound up! And watch to the end – it’s not long).

Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

And these people surely said it best.

1.


2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

And also …

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis on Nigel Farage and his latest trip to America totally nails the Reform UK leader in 90 seconds flat

Source @EddieBurfi