Andrea Jenkyns desperately trying to get a response out of the Reform UK crowd is a simply magnificent watch

Hard to believe we know, but former Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns’ all-singing entrance onto the Reform UK stage wasn’t the most embarrassing thing to happen at the party’s conference this week.

Just in case you missed it, this is how the Mayor for Greater Lincolnshire walked onto the stage on Friday.

*sound on* This is Andrea Jenkyns's ACTUAL singing entrance to the Reform UK conference. Utter crackpots. And anyone who thinks this kind of idiotic look-at-me amateurs are how this country will "rediscover its pride" needs to have a lie-down. pic.twitter.com/uI8c1pwTAF — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 5, 2025

But before you head off to desperately search the house for some eye (and ear) bleach, you really do need to watch this (because it will make all the pain go away).

It was Jenkyns trying to whip the Reform UK crowd up into a bit of Trump-style fervour with some call and response trolling of Labour councils. Except it didn’t quite go as she had hoped (sound up! And watch to the end – it’s not long).

Oof, Andrea Jenkyns. That is brutal. I can’t uncurl my toes. Reform UK Conference going as well as you’d imagine. pic.twitter.com/AOObMKSqWn — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 5, 2025

Couldn’t happen to a nicer person.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

She’s giving off Liz Truss vibes. Jeez. — Downstream Dotty (@DownstreamDotty) September 5, 2025



2.

‘How about booing?’

Cringe.

Nobody needs an invite, Andrea. ‍♂️ https://t.co/edcETxvy2T — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) September 5, 2025

3.

4.

Should of stuck to the singing — ChrisC (@ChrisCleas) September 5, 2025

5.

6.

She bombs every bit as good as Penny Mordaunt & Liz Truss doesn't she? https://t.co/R7LLoMxxLf — Gyll King Post Skip Diplomacy (@GyllKing) September 5, 2025

7.

Ouch she really is shit , well suited to reform — peter cairns (@spanishpete7) September 5, 2025

8.

Jenkins has her 'Pork Markets' moment. https://t.co/qwBoo5smGp — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 5, 2025

9.

That’s up there with the ‘pork markets’ and British Cheese isn’t it — Neild (@Hadenwoof) September 5, 2025

10.

You have to be very stupid to possess these levels of self confidence. https://t.co/TQrTloEKRj — Giles MacDonogh (@GilesMacDonogh) September 5, 2025

11.

I don't think the Reform crowd are very comfortable with this American style party rally

Neither the endless parade of has beens from the previous Conservative Gov#Reform — nurseybird (@nurseybird1) September 5, 2025

12.

And to think she had the audacity to block me for calling her Yorkshire's thickest woman https://t.co/FBGvsIk8XJ — Truthchaser (@Truthchaser4) September 5, 2025

13.

It's like a really shit panto with a load of kids who haven't a clue when laugh and when to Boo!

https://t.co/g1Xrt3DDqM — ️Georgie-Bell on BlueSky ️‍ (@GeorgeBell0561) September 5, 2025

14.

Reformists realising that their party has been hijacked by Tory rejects. — (@JustinBaileyart) September 5, 2025

And also …

