A woman reporter asked Donald Trump a question he didn’t like and his outraged (and outrageous) response tells you all you need to know

When he’s doing his many and various media rounds, there’s only one thing Donald Trump likes less than a man asking him a question he doesn’t like. And that’s when the reporter is a woman.

And nowhere better – or more outrageously – is this seen than in this particular instance, a hideous glimpse into the soul of Donald Trump that will have you rushing for the eye (and ear) bleach.

Reporter: Are you ready to go with war Chicago? Why use the Department of Defense? Trump: Be quiet. You don’t listen. That’s why you’re second rate. We’re not going to war. pic.twitter.com/3dfUTaY7h2 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 7, 2025

Absolutely dire, even for Trump.

And these people surely said it best.

Why don’t reporters tell him to go fuck himself and then walk away? https://t.co/cMUy9b1YIt — Devin Nunes’ cow (@DevinCow) September 7, 2025

The president of the United States calls a female reporter “darling” before telling her to “be quiet” and saying she “second rate”. Totally normal stuff here in America in 2025. https://t.co/cue3mAGk8g — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 7, 2025

It’s not the reporter who asked “Are you ready to go to war with Chicago” who is second rate. It’s Donald Trump who is a third rate, no good low intellect President and all around bad person. Trump posted that “Chicago will find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.” and… — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) September 7, 2025

Trump telling a female reporter to “be quiet” and calling her “second rate” isn’t just rude it’s part of a consistent pattern of disrespect toward women in the media. He’s previously labeled female reporters “obnoxious” and told them to “keep your voice down.” This isn’t minor… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) September 7, 2025

So, Trump got a little bit of heat for his moronic post, and now he’s lashing out at reporters who ask about it. He’s a liar, we know that, but he’s also a disgusting human being. pic.twitter.com/ziUqfTxhOI — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 7, 2025

