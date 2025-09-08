US donald trump

A woman reporter asked Donald Trump a question he didn’t like and his outraged (and outrageous) response tells you all you need to know

John Plunkett. Updated September 8th, 2025

When he’s doing his many and various media rounds, there’s only one thing Donald Trump likes less than a man asking him a question he doesn’t like. And that’s when the reporter is a woman.

And nowhere better – or more outrageously – is this seen than in this particular instance, a hideous glimpse into the soul of Donald Trump that will have you rushing for the eye (and ear) bleach.

Absolutely dire, even for Trump.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2