Florida’s surgeon general said lifting vaccine mandates isn’t about data it’s about ‘right or wrong’ – 17 devastating and totally on-point responses

Politics Florida vaccine mandates

It’d be great to live in a just world where scientific data and analysis drove our decisions on the health and welfare of the nation’s youth. Unfortunately, some of those youth don’t live in that world. They live in Florida.

As part of his tour explaining why he banned vaccine mandates, Florida Surgeon General, Joseph A. Ladapo, wants to ensure everyone that this is not about science, this is about doing what’s right. At least, what he thinks is right for everyone else.

TAPPER: Hepatitis A, whooping cough, and chickenpox cases are rising in Florida. Before you made this decision to try to lift vaccine mandates for Florida, did your department do any data analysis of how many new cases of these diseases there will be with no vaccine mandates?… pic.twitter.com/4N2imThzAZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2025

Now is a good time to remember that this man is an MD, PhD, and, according to the official government website of Florida, he “serves as Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida, where his research examines behavioral economic strategies to reduce cardiovascular risk in low-income and disadvantaged populations.”

Research? Strategy? Nope. No shots for you, because… morals.

Needless to say, the internet wasn’t thrilled with this explanation that is not only putting the kids of Florida in danger, but the rest of the nation as well.

1.

Maybe I’m just a woke radical left lunatic but I’d like to think the option that results in fewer dead kids is the morally correct one, but what do I know. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 7, 2025

2.

Florida is competing with Texas in this race to the bottom of idiocy. This is what they get. — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) September 7, 2025

3.

This is alarming. A public health official who dismisses data and projections in favour of vague “right and wrong” rhetoric has no business making decisions that affect millions. At minimum, he shouldn’t be holding a medical licence. — Isik Mater (@isik5) September 7, 2025

4.

Kids and elderly people are going to die in Florida – and the entire US because of this bullshit. It won’t stay in Florida, viruses don’t care about border. And by the way, try having whooping cough as an adult, see how that goes for you. Dangerous people are running this… — Shits and Giggles (@internetfun2025) September 7, 2025

5.

BREAKING NEWS:

Disney World to replace all monsters and ghosts in its Haunted Mansion ride with just Floridians coughing and sneezing. pic.twitter.com/Fydb0zIE3G — SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) September 7, 2025

6.

Make Measles Great Again. — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) September 7, 2025

7.

The stagnant rotting penis that is Florida needs to be amputated from the rest of the continent for all our safety concerns. pic.twitter.com/bUKfXX6rHt — Dooboofay (@ALPacaUrfudge) September 7, 2025

8.