Politics Florida vaccine mandates

Florida’s surgeon general said lifting vaccine mandates isn’t about data it’s about ‘right or wrong’ – 17 devastating and totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2025

It’d be great to live in a just world where scientific data and analysis drove our decisions on the health and welfare of the nation’s youth. Unfortunately, some of those youth don’t live in that world. They live in Florida.

As part of his tour explaining why he banned vaccine mandates, Florida Surgeon General, Joseph A. Ladapo, wants to ensure everyone that this is not about science, this is about doing what’s right. At least, what he thinks is right for everyone else.

Now is a good time to remember that this man is an MD, PhD, and, according to the official government website of Florida, he “serves as Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida, where his research examines behavioral economic strategies to reduce cardiovascular risk in low-income and disadvantaged populations.”

Research? Strategy? Nope. No shots for you, because… morals.

Needless to say, the internet wasn’t thrilled with this explanation that is not only putting the kids of Florida in danger, but the rest of the nation as well.

