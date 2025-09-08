Jeremy Clarkson complained about having to pay Angela Rayner’s wages and was brutally owned into next year

Celebrity Angela Rayner Jeremy Clarkson

The fallout from Angela Rayner’s resignation continues to reverberate as Labour look to elect a new deputy prime minister and Nigel Farage’s attempt to mine it for all it is worth derailed by relations about the Clapton house it now turns out he didn’t buy.

We mention it again because Jeremy Clarkson – you remember – naturally had his say on the whole thing, taking to Twitter to complain about having to pay Rayner’s wages as an MP and not just that, according to the former Top Gear man.

We paid for Angela Rayner’s education. We paid her wages when she worked for the local council. We paid her wages when she became an MP. We even paid the settlement that enabled her to buy a house. Tax payers have funded every aspect of her entire life. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) September 5, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of fabulous replies and these people surely said it best.

“We paid for Angela Rayner’s education” this is what posh people think of you btw state-educated folks. Like they literally think less of you, no matter how long ago school was. https://t.co/UP3zWhvWzN — Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) September 5, 2025

For twenty four years, while you “worked” at the BBC, every single one of us who buys a TV licence paid your wages, whether we liked it or not. You should sit this one out, you gigantic whining hypocrite. https://t.co/wDWrmaLcqW — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 5, 2025

Jeremy Clarkson, who has spent much of the last year protesting and whinging about the government closing an inheritance tax loophole he was hoping to exploit, wants to lecture you about tax evasion. Utterly hysterical hypocrisy. https://t.co/uFpD3d4dzs pic.twitter.com/xpBIVin2i2 — thelefttake (@thelefttake) September 5, 2025

What a loathsome bit of diatribe. Attacking Rayner for being a state educated public servant before entering politics is ghoulish. Clarkson attended two private schools and then fell upwards his whole life as a result. He’s unfit to lace Rayner’s boots. https://t.co/To85FuuaWz — niall (@NiallHignett) September 5, 2025

Big talk from the guy who made his career at the BBC. https://t.co/iGJa6xlavc — Jonathan Brash MP (@JonathanBrash) September 5, 2025

