Maga Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump was an FBI informant trying to take down Jeffrey Epstein, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 8th, 2025

That well-known devout Christian, Speaker Mike Johnson, has been out there making up stories like the trooper that he is, in order to protect his boss and hero, Donald Trump, from allegations that he was involved in the sleazy, violent world of Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s a difficult one to field, because the two men were clearly very good friends, pictured and filmed together on very many occasions, usually at parties – but Maga Mike came up with a really creative reason why that isn’t the smoking gun it seems.

There are, obviously, some major flaws in Mike Johnson’s argument, not least his claim that Donald Trump isn’t saying the whole Epstein thing is a hoax.

There’s also this.

Oops. Not that a single person believed Johnson anyway. These reactions reflect the general attitude to the suggestion that Trump was an FBI informant.

