Maga Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump was an FBI informant trying to take down Jeffrey Epstein, and the chinny reckon was visible from space

That well-known devout Christian, Speaker Mike Johnson, has been out there making up stories like the trooper that he is, in order to protect his boss and hero, Donald Trump, from allegations that he was involved in the sleazy, violent world of Jeffrey Epstein.

It’s a difficult one to field, because the two men were clearly very good friends, pictured and filmed together on very many occasions, usually at parties – but Maga Mike came up with a really creative reason why that isn’t the smoking gun it seems.

in which Mike Johnson claims that Donald Trump was an FBI informant to take down Epstein pic.twitter.com/fe2WvhNDS2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 5, 2025

There are, obviously, some major flaws in Mike Johnson’s argument, not least his claim that Donald Trump isn’t saying the whole Epstein thing is a hoax.

Trump on Epstein Files: This is a Democrat hoax. They’re trying to get people to talk about something that is totally irrelevant… pic.twitter.com/DneRnStSMd — Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2025

There’s also this.

Trump claims he never called the FBI in his life while his little Johnson says he’s an FBI informant. Can’t they get their stories straight before trying to fool us? pic.twitter.com/ErNmcmts8t — Piyush Mittal (@piyushmittal) September 6, 2025

Oops. Not that a single person believed Johnson anyway. These reactions reflect the general attitude to the suggestion that Trump was an FBI informant.

Can someone please explain to me how Donald Trump was an FBI informant in the Epstein case which he says is a “democrat hoax”… — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 6, 2025

no officer i am an fbi informant tasked with smoking this weed — ashley ray (@theashleyray) September 6, 2025

If I understand this correctly, Trump barely knew Epstein, and Obama put Trump's name in the Epstein files, except Trump did in fact hang out with Epstein because he was actually a white hat pedophile working under deep cover, but also the Epstein files are a hoax https://t.co/1S8pSxkNvX — Robert Skvarla (@RobertSkvarla) September 6, 2025

They’ve now gone from “Release the files!” to “The files are sitting on my desk!” to “There are no files!” to “The files are a hoax made up by Democrats!” to “Trump was working as an FBI informant to bring down Epstein!” Give us a fucking break. Just #ReleaseTheEpsteinFiles pic.twitter.com/gLS6dK9O7p — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance—Wortman (@AmoneyResists) September 5, 2025

Oh look — Trump as an FBI informant taking down Epstein. pic.twitter.com/DV7cAKS7dZ — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 5, 2025

Pete Hegseth has never had a drink in his life, but rather was acting as an FBI informant to catch crooks who are alcoholics. pic.twitter.com/b3FeQ16vA9 — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 6, 2025

Recently declassified photo of FBI Informant Rafael 'Ted' Cruz on his way to investigate drug trafficking in Cancun, Mexico pic.twitter.com/n3mS4DQB64 — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 7, 2025

