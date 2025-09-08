Politics ufc white house

New details have emerged of the White House UFC cage match next year and these 15 responses perfectly sum up how far the US has fallen

Saul Hutson. Updated September 8th, 2025

Nothing says America like two men in shorts punching and kicking each other into bloody pulps until one of them is declared a winner. Oh, and it all takes place inside a cage.

Update: a cage on the White House lawn.

The UFC is coming to the nation’s capitol and the details are emerging. Here’s a look at what to expect.

There are further plans for the ticketed event that include fireworks, lasers, and a jumbotron for those unlucky fans who can’t get inside for the event.

If you think this sounds like a bad parody, you’re not alone.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2