New details have emerged of the White House UFC cage match next year and these 15 responses perfectly sum up how far the US has fallen

Politics ufc white house

Nothing says America like two men in shorts punching and kicking each other into bloody pulps until one of them is declared a winner. Oh, and it all takes place inside a cage.

Update: a cage on the White House lawn.

The UFC is coming to the nation’s capitol and the details are emerging. Here’s a look at what to expect.

We are not a serious country. pic.twitter.com/8Gk2tucpXP — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 5, 2025

There are further plans for the ticketed event that include fireworks, lasers, and a jumbotron for those unlucky fans who can’t get inside for the event.

If you think this sounds like a bad parody, you’re not alone.

1.

stupidly close to plot points from Idiocracy. pic.twitter.com/cleRizTgrP — crazer (@CrazerArts) September 5, 2025

2.

The self-proclaimed “President of Peace” wants to see men hit each other outside his place of office in a Pay-per-view style spectacle. Makes total sense. — Occam’s HellRazor (@MarissaLadd) September 5, 2025

3.

The President of US thinks he is on Celebrity Big Brother and has to perform every day for the cameras lest the audience vote him out. This is a joke. — Nishant Nihar (@nishant_nihar) September 5, 2025

4.

Put Stephen Miller in the ring with JD Vance. Susie Wiles with Kristi Noem. RFK with Pete Hegseth… — — • • — (@andreagail_k) September 5, 2025

5.

Talk about cheapening the White House — Victor Ambrosio (@diseloatuperra) September 5, 2025

6.

Same way the Romans used the Colosseum to distract the people from real life problems as the empire fell — Darcel (@DarcelMusic) September 5, 2025

7.

8.