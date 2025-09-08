‘What’s a skill that’s becoming useless faster than people realize?’ 15 abilities that are fast becoming a dying art

Life r/AskReddit

In today’s world of AI and automated everything, it isn’t a surprise that some once-essential life skills have not survived in the new generations.

Redditor ContractNational4149 opened a can of worms when they asked,

‘What’s a skill that’s becoming useless faster than people realize?’

And while some people are happy not to have to worry about writing cursive or memorising phone number, others think it’s worth the extra effort to be able to do things by yourself.

1.

I’d say hackysack skills. I haven’t seen anyone use those skills since the 90’s.

TheFrozenCanadianGuy

2.

I know how to develop film and use a dark room.

Hazywater

3.

Spelling and thinking about what word to type next.

ionetic

4.

Basic navigation, like reading a map. Now they’re digital, and point the way with a colored path + pins, not to mention voice navigation.

Far-Egg-7631

5.

I guess it depends on what you see as “useless”. It seems most in here consider any skill that can’t be monetized as useless, in which case we are doomed. “Learn to code” has turned into “learn a trade”. I suppose everything is about your job, but we also have to live our lives. Not everything has to be for money. I’d still rather be able to write, speak a second language, think critically, carry a conversation etc. I will continue to resist the stream of AI slop and automation/cheapening of every aspect of life.

TheDeek

6.

burping the alphabet

Limp_Muscles

7.

I’ve been hearing that gen alpha has trouble with keyboard/mouse and controller, preferring touch screens. Many of them don’t understand computers outside of apps.

firestorm713

8.

Handwriting. Really, these days kids get handed a computer the day they are born. There is actually very little need to develop handwriting skills except for recreation. Everything is a touchscreen now. Schools still try and teach handwriting but the kids have already realised it is much faster and easier to convey information digitally.

Raychao

9.

Professional photography.

EmotionChipEngadged

10.

Remembering phone numbers. I was so proud that I could recall all my family members’ phone numbers until they got new phones. Now, for the life of me, I could not call my mom if her number wasn’t saved in the phone.

Flyers45432

11.

The Recorder!!

Mikenmick1

12.

Being able to hand work stuff with how much yarn costs and the price of labour it’s way too expensive for basic things that a machine can print out for dirt cheap.

AlassePrince

13.

Useless? We’ve got an entire generation thats about to be dependent on AI, which is like asking a really determined idiot to use Google. If anything, all skills are about to become more useful

drdildamesh

14.

Doing quick mental math for everyday life.

Ppch10

15.

Transcription. So many programs do it “good enough”. Now legal reporters will be around for decades. But paying someone to sit in your board room and type up everything? That’s kaput.

Dino_Spaceman

One skill we will probably have to have in the future is being polite to ChatGPT. It will remember who barked orders at it when the robots take over.

Source Ask Reddit Image Screengrab