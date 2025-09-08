Politics brian cox nigel farage

Laura Kuenssberg seemed to think Brian Cox was giving Farage a compliment, until he set her straight in no uncertain terms

Poke Reporter. Updated September 8th, 2025

After being called out for his many faults right to his face by the brilliant Congressman Jamie Raskin in the US last week, Nigel Farage may have been hoping for a better review now that he’s back on home ground.

Unfortunately for him, and happily for the rest of us, the actor Brian Cox – so, not the professor – was a guest on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, and he wasn’t in the mood to mince his words.

It looks like Ms Kuenssberg thought ‘incredible’ was meant to be a compliment, which would have been the scoop of the century. Viewers enjoyed seeing Brian Cox demolish the absentee MP for Clacton.

Marilu Valentino pulled no punches, either.

