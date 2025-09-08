Laura Kuenssberg seemed to think Brian Cox was giving Farage a compliment, until he set her straight in no uncertain terms

Politics brian cox nigel farage

After being called out for his many faults right to his face by the brilliant Congressman Jamie Raskin in the US last week, Nigel Farage may have been hoping for a better review now that he’s back on home ground.

Unfortunately for him, and happily for the rest of us, the actor Brian Cox – so, not the professor – was a guest on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, and he wasn’t in the mood to mince his words.

Brian Cox: "I find Nigel Farage very venal… he's selfish & on the hole he's quite uninformed… I just don't trust the man… there's never been a more positive time that we need to be in Europe…"#bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/XKsBkpMVxY — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 7, 2025

It looks like Ms Kuenssberg thought ‘incredible’ was meant to be a compliment, which would have been the scoop of the century. Viewers enjoyed seeing Brian Cox demolish the absentee MP for Clacton.

1.

2.

Brian Cox bang on as per re Nigel Farage The working class majority who fell for Brexit are still falling for his BS now. Same people paying the price for that mistake will suffer most under Reform, benefit cuts etc etc.. Why can’t they see what’s happening #BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/GouccJE7xl — Dean ️‍ (@deanbegley1) September 7, 2025

3.

Be much less like Farage

Be much more like Brian Cox https://t.co/72E3eJKKqy — Andrew Parnall (@dontbrexitfixit) September 7, 2025

4.

This time I agree 100% with Brian Cox https://t.co/g2Tt5ZS0fR — George Foulkes (@GeorgeFoulkes) September 7, 2025

5.

Brilliant. Agree on Farage being selfish, but let’s be clear. Europe is a continent, not a political club. We’ll always be Europeans – the EU isn’t required for that. — David (@TrueBritVoice) September 7, 2025

6.

Kuenssberg thinking she had bagged a scoop by misinterpreting… 'Brian… you said he is an incredible person!' — Jim Byrne (@jimbyrne1961) September 7, 2025

7.

Most folk I talk to say mostly the same thing about Farage… Yet "our media" do nothing but brown nose him…!!!!! https://t.co/iOvj22MYFb — Alan Dowell (@mycartoonfamil1) September 7, 2025

8.

9.

Wish more folks would speak their mind like Brian Cox. https://t.co/YQYyWaKhF0 — Mark (@RipHaight) September 7, 2025

10.

11.

Wasn't going to watch #BBCLauraK because that grifting traitorous wanker is on *shocker

But then saw #BrianCox was on, so now watching for his comments on that grifting traitorous wanker. #FarageTraitor #FarageTaxDodger @bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/b1irSmm1tb — SUZI (@RebelDiamond_) September 7, 2025

12.

"Why can’t they see what’s happening " Same reason as the Jim Jones people drank the Kool-Aid. Same reason as the MAGAs will follow Trump down the toilet. https://t.co/VPGgI63XZ5 — Dr David Berger BSc MBBS MRCP(UK) FRACGP-RG DTM+H (@YouAreLobbyLud) September 7, 2025

13.

Why is that so many normal people see Farage for what he is? https://t.co/n6xqDskoVE — Gunnerman (@ace_gunner14) September 7, 2025

14.

So true. The great lie was Brexit. But those who fell for that lie now fall for another … https://t.co/n8x6xfnGSb — Ronaldopatrizio (@ronaldopatrizio) September 7, 2025

Marilu Valentino pulled no punches, either.

Why is the BBC promoting Farage with that ridiculous huge air brushed photo of him pretending to be PM? He is a fascist who has already done untold harm to Britain with Brexit & should he get into power will destroy Britain in the same way Trump has destroyed America. https://t.co/T9S9FacJFM — Marilu Valentino (@MLValentino1) September 7, 2025

READ MORE

Emily Maitlis on Nigel Farage and his latest trip to America totally nails the Reform UK leader in 90 seconds flat

Source Haggis_UK Image Screengrab