25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Good morning and welcome to our weekly round-up of the funny stuff that caught our eye on Bluesky this week. We’re halfway to the weekend, and if you’re in need of something to get you over Hump Day, you’re in the right place.

We have puns, topical gags, funny captions – in fact, a bit of everything. Come on in …the water’s lovely.

1.

Going to get myself cancelled so I can finally get offered some work. — Richard Herring (@herring1967.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 9:20 AM

2.

3.

I tether my hot air balloon exactly 1.9 miles above my local takeaway just to see how committed they are to their 2 mile free delivery promise. — Olaf Falafel (@ofalafel.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 11:47 AM

4.

5.

6.

My walk of shame is walking past the people I just said goodbye to because I went in the wrong direction and had to go back. — John Lyon (@johnlyon.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 12:04 AM

7.

the year is 2050. you ask AI how to wear a suit. the computer spits out info framed as objective facts, even though these are totally made up rules invented by an asian guy in 2025 while he was sitting on a toilet — derek guy (@dieworkwear.bsky.social) September 6, 2025 at 10:14 PM

8.

9.

10.

Thank god AI has finally solved the problem of there not being enough podcasts — pixelatedboat aka “mr bluesky” (@pixelatedboat.bsky.social) September 10, 2025 at 4:03 AM

11.

I thought I was having stroke but I was just trying to spell the word comeuppance — Midge (@midge.bsky.social) September 9, 2025 at 4:03 PM

12.