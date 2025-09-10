Politics james o'brien nigel farage

Never forget that James O’Brien brutally called out Nigel Farage before it was trendy

Poke Staff. Updated September 10th, 2025

While a hefty portion of the UK media were still tiptoeing around the facts about Brexit – both before and after the vote – LBC’s James O’Brien was sharing harsh facts, and laying the blame for the spread of misinformation at the feet of its main architects – particularly Nigel Farage.

The fact that they were radio station colleagues for some of that time didn’t stop him.

Carole will be on my show on Wednesday to discuss whatever facts this despicable belch of beery flatulence was too frightened to let her raise this evening. Is there a stronger word than ‘cowardice’?

After Farage became an MP – the eighth time’s the charm, as they say – the self-described friend of Donald Trump began popping up all over the place to share his controversial opinions on anything and everything from other MPs’ behaviour to Trump’s racist dogwhistling.

One of those Farage pop-ups was on the Nick Ferrari show, immediately before James comes on air at ten o’clock. Farage addressed the fact that the summer race riots had been tagged ‘the Farage Riots’.

His comment – about James O’Brien was absolutely not true. We know – shocker! The term had been coined on Twitter/X – where else?

It made for a savage and memorable handover.

It’s important to appreciate every word, so here’s what he said –

“There’s a lot to get through today. For example, have you ever had violent race riots named after you? Or, indeed, been accused by the head of the Met of emboldening the racist thugs responsible?

Has your vile and ignorant rhetoric ever helped instigate attempts to burn people alive in their beds?

Have you ever cited a self-described misogynist facing rape and people-trafficking charges in Romania as a trustworthy news source for events in the UK, or described yourself as a similar phenomenon to him?

Have you ever helped a convicted woman-beater get elected to the UK Parliament?

And have any newly elected MPs spent more time in America getting binned off by Donald Trump than they have in their own constituency?

And what would you call someone who answers yes to all those questions?”

It ticked a lot of boxes for listeners, and quickly went viral. Here’s how people have been reacting.

We’d very much enjoy watching this play out.

We’re not holding our breaths, though.

