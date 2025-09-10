Donald Trump’s DC restaurant publicity stunt made him look like a right noodle when a women’s protest group served up something not on the menu

US donald trump

Since sending the National Guard onto the streets of DC to manhandle anyone that looks a bit suspicious to them, Donald Trump has been wanging on about how safe it is there now, and urging people to start going out more.

On Tuesday, he took his own advice with a trip out to a seafood restaurant near the White House.

President Trump dines at @joesstonecrab in Washington, DC tonight pic.twitter.com/INzp6sePgT — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 9, 2025

When the women’s anti-war group Code Pink did some frank chanting right to his face, it was like Trump versus the Oval Office Eagle all over again.

Let’s take a look.

In a video obtained by CNN, you can see the president is approached by protestors chanting “Free DC” and “Free Palestine” as he makes his way to his table pic.twitter.com/593jx6qMc7 — Samantha Waldenberg (@Sam_Waldenberg) September 10, 2025

A panicked Trump asks for protesters to be removed from a DC restaurant tonight pic.twitter.com/CsPX5UqQcT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 10, 2025

“Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

Oh no! The president was forced to hear people’s opinions of him. We wonder which ear he’ll wear the sanitary towel on.

1.

Good.

Boo them all.

Everywhere they go.

All the time!!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 10, 2025

2.

Oh shit! The called him Hitler to his face!!! Let’s go!!!!!! — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) September 10, 2025

3.

Shoulda gone to Cracker Barrel. pic.twitter.com/hADmAIRLrK — Dooboofay (@ALPacaUrfudge) September 10, 2025

4.

Go out on the town, they said.

Enjoy some surf n turf and relax, they said.

It’ll be fun. pic.twitter.com/Hxd2HVMRFD — Que Chera Chera Kazanjian (@Stare_Lawdee) September 10, 2025

5.

When actually confronted by people who despise him, pussies out and asks SS to handle them. Is this your alpha male MAGA? — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 10, 2025

6.

Donald Trump was furious after protesters confronted him tonight and demanded that they be removed from the restaurant. What a total loser! pic.twitter.com/itYCTIqln7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 10, 2025

7.

OMG, love this, 'Trump and the Authoritarians' hearing chants of "free DC, Trump is the Hitler of our time" at the restaurant … as the saying goes, no justice, no peace … -DW — DeSota Wilson (@desota) September 10, 2025

8.

Shoutout to the fearless women in this DC restaurant tonight who rammed the truth straight into Trump’s diseased, shit-smeared face. More of this please!

pic.twitter.com/qYSN6VzeHH — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 10, 2025

9.

This is trumps face when he say the protesters.!!!! pic.twitter.com/fGsrlZXlO8 — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 10, 2025

10.

He was called out by a reporter this week about never having gone out to dinner in DC despite the extensive knowledge he claims about the restaurant scene in town undergoing a renaissance because of him. So here he is bravely venturing across the street to see the town. https://t.co/X24e87a3yR — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 10, 2025

11.