US donald trump

Donald Trump’s DC restaurant publicity stunt made him look like a right noodle when a women’s protest group served up something not on the menu

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 10th, 2025

Since sending the National Guard onto the streets of DC to manhandle anyone that looks a bit suspicious to them, Donald Trump has been wanging on about how safe it is there now, and urging people to start going out more.

On Tuesday, he took his own advice with a trip out to a seafood restaurant near the White House.

When the women’s anti-war group Code Pink did some frank chanting right to his face, it was like Trump versus the Oval Office Eagle all over again.

Let’s take a look.

“Free DC! Free Palestine! Trump is the Hitler of our time!”

Oh no! The president was forced to hear people’s opinions of him. We wonder which ear he’ll wear the sanitary towel on.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2