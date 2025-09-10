Trump’s energy secretary took aim at renewable power and it magnificently blew up in his face – 13 simply electric takedowns

Science climate donald trump energy

You don’t get a job under Donald Trump unless you agree with Donald Trump, so it’s no surprise that the US energy secretary Chris Wright isn’t a big fan of renewal sources of power.

We know this because he did an interview with the Washington Examiner in which he made the case for basically any source of energy that comes out of the ground rather than the sky, an interview that was subsequently shared by the US Energy Department on Twitter.

And it wasn’t quite the slam dunk they thought it was, and there was no end of people around to put them straight.

1.

quick, someone invent the battery https://t.co/Oegzbghrsh — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) September 5, 2025

2.

hey I think it would be cool if maybe the next time we get to pick who is running our institutions we choose people who are not the dumbest motherfuckers to ever exist on planet earth to hold those positions just an idea — Mike Rundle (@flyosity) September 5, 2025

3.

We are governed by some of the dumbest people in the history of this country, proudly, unashamedly, openly moronic and ignorant, and I am genuinely not sure how the US ever recovers from this. These people make George W Bush and Sarah Palin look like savants. https://t.co/8JuvesMIEV — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 6, 2025

4.

This might be the dumbest government tweet ever. — JeffD (@JeffreyDav97327) September 5, 2025

5.

just sold my bed because i realized i’m awake for most of the day https://t.co/fROgqCIUQi — georgie (@georgsoup) September 6, 2025

6.

fun fact: demand is higher when the Sun is out bonus fact: batteries can store energy pic.twitter.com/JCmD4O0dsU — Jesse Peltan (@JessePeltan) September 5, 2025

7.