‘What modern trends will we regret?’ – 17 things that so many of us do today that will have us looking back on with sadness and sometimes horror

There’s nothing the internet loves more than predicting the things that will make future us cringe.

On a recent Reddit thread, u/Wonderful-Economy762 asked:

‘What’s a modern trend you think people will regret?’

You might want to peek at the responses through your fingers, because it’s not pretty.

There are so many things here that we all have to do to remain a part of functioning society. And yet none of them are things to be proud of.

In short: it’s a preview of tomorrow’s regrets, today. Enjoy!

1.

Over reliance on AI. Letting it do your thinking, writing, or problem solving so much that your own skills atrophy.

VelvetThunder32

2.

Recording every moment instead of living it.

Moon-Taken

3.

Totally agree. People are too consumed with making their life look fun to strangers…. Instead of you know just having fun.

Interesting_Tea5715

4.

Phone addiction as a whole – it’s more than just doom scrolling or addiction to social media. It’s the innate action. We will collectively forget how to physically communicate over time.”

“Short story: Driving home from work while stopping at a crosswalk intersection near a school. I witnessed a young girl trying to ride her bike and doomscrolling at the same time. She repeatedly fell into the side wall… unfazed as she continued to scroll. Scary times.

SketchyDeepThinker

5.

I already regret all the selfies and Facebook overshares.

thenletskeepdancing

6.

Alpha male/manosphere bullshit.

Replicant28

7.

If social media is to be trusted, there is resistance to that already. Anecdotally, I know an adult male who was fully entrenched. Found a gal he was seriously attracted to and saw a future with her. He kept his bullshit thinking to himself for a bit but the first time he let it show she told him to kick rocks.

Growing up we could see people had different types of relationships/marriages/families. You respected how people chose to navigate those. Now, people are bombarded with media telling them there is only one way and if you’re not doing it that way, you’re wrong.

Extension-College783

8.

Seems very popular but people don’t really know how much harm they may be doing to themselves.

They just seem to be happy that ‘experts’ advise that it is not as bad as smoking tobacco.

themadguru

9.

Unnecessary tech in new cars. Do you really need a 14” touchscreen instead of knobs. In 10 years, they’re going to look like built in car phones. People looking for a decent used car will just have to live with no heat, ac or music because the big, stupid touchscreen quit working.

prepper5