Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts scraped the bottom of the misogyny barrel with this peak-Mail commentary on Labour’s deputy-leadership race

Like many others, we never have high hopes of the discourse out of the Daily Mail, due to their past offerings such as –

Being xenophobic about the choice of a German football manager for England.

Their habit of calling everything ‘woke’ if it couldn’t have been part of the lived experience of Winston Churchill.

And their perennial favourite – judging women by their appearance.

When you add in their relentless attack on asylum seekers, their love affair with Nigel Farage, and their almost superhuman efforts to blame everything on Meghan Markle, it all adds up to a whole lot of bile in newspaper form.

They don’t help themselves by continuing to employ people like columnist Quentin Letts, the man who praised the dictator Robert Mugabe on his death, gave Andrew Marr an ableist nickname after his stroke, and mocked a climate scientist for his stammer.

His latest political sketch taking aim at Deputy Labour Leadership hopeful Bridget Phillipson’s appearance, rather than any analysis of her suitability for the job, is just one more reason to wonder whether the DM’s editorial guidelines were written in 1972.

Despite a slew of Mail readers cheering Letts to the rafters for being a shining wit, the internet had some strong objections to his column. Like these –

1.

New deputy leader candidates, same fucking misogyny. Like, it's a CREEPY sentence for a piece of political analysis to even contain, but to choose it as the TITLE is next-level incel shit. pic.twitter.com/qB8vPg1Avj — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) September 10, 2025

2.

"Oh. One more thing Mr Letts. Can I call you Quentin? How do you know about the black satin curtain in the Istanbul brothel?" pic.twitter.com/M6LFaTqgDb — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 10, 2025

3.

What is this utter shit QUENTIN LETTS: Bridget Phillipson's weirdly precise bob of inky hair swung like a black satin curtain in an Istanbul brothel | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/DfCYrVZADL — Catherine Taylor (@KatyaTaylor) September 10, 2025

4.

''Bridget Phillipson's weirdly precise bob of inky hair swung like a black satin curtain in an Istanbul brothel' Good god in heaven – lower and lower they go. The person who wrote it is obviously a frequent visitor to the brothels of Istanbul describing them so vividly. — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) September 10, 2025

5.

The misogyny of the Mail instantly rears it's ugly head Bridget Phillipson's weirdly precise bob of inky hair swung like a black satin curtain in an Istanbul brothelhttps://t.co/tLI4NAY2IR via @DailyMail — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 10, 2025

6.

We now know where Quentin Letts goes on his holidays

What a vile little man he is pic.twitter.com/YYd1bt1l2g — Tim (still totally unremarkable) (@forwardnotback) September 10, 2025

7.

The creepiest thing about this odd little man @thequentinletts is that he body-shames women in a column with a byline pic that’s at least 30 years old.

He’s 62. pic.twitter.com/M0MVwE2iAA — Squinter (@squinteratn) September 10, 2025

8.

Leaving aside Quentin Letts' expectation that his readers are familiar with the inside of a Turkish brothel, this should be etched on his putrid career's gravestone as a reminder of why he was sacked Abhorrent little human being https://t.co/xeXLsUGfDv pic.twitter.com/Lq0ttcnJqG — Evidence Challenge (@dense_evi) September 10, 2025

9.

I don’t think it’s fair to say this is just misogyny. He throws in a bit of racism too. — Barny Boatman (@barnyboatman) September 10, 2025

10.

Hahahaha it’s funny because it’s pure sexism get it? Hahahaha https://t.co/fzz4RYffX8 — Anna (@ox_anna29) September 10, 2025

11.

The daily poison of the Mail. Cynicism, sexism, misogyny all in play from Quentin Letts as he parades his prejudices abt Labour's Bridget Phillipson. This odious & spiteful publication has massive influence over the UK's craven, cowardly political classes. pic.twitter.com/jEbIVwf9uL — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) September 10, 2025

12.

I guess damaged, creepy, misogynistic pervert Quentin Letts should know… Jonathan Harmsworth must be so proud. Letts is an Anglican apparently, who supposedly believe Jesus was born into the world to save humanity from sin. When it comes to Letts, he clearly failed miserably. https://t.co/3dZ4AAE0LF pic.twitter.com/Ji1aLurx4I — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) September 10, 2025

13.

Wtf did I just read? — CitiZenSane (@Citi_ZenSane) September 10, 2025

14.

Unbelievable that in 2025 a newspaper can print such vile stuff instead of reporting actual news. https://t.co/3rxpf4OtjT — Jim Higham  (@JimHigham) September 10, 2025

15.

It’s that man again! The repulsive, ignorant ,dangerous sex symbol (oops my bad) Quentin Letts. How the F he gets away with his diatribe I have no idea. Spell Misogyny: Quentin. https://t.co/cv18JbgaKC — Stephen Headley: (@stepheadley) September 10, 2025

Finally …

You expect a certain level of grubby misogyny from The Mail but this is next level.

It could only be written by someone who was rejected by every woman he ever fancied and when you see it’s written by Quentin Letts, you know you were right.https://t.co/Cz1Ddx7GEA — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) September 10, 2025

