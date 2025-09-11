Politics Bridget Phillipson Quentin Letts

Daily Mail columnist Quentin Letts scraped the bottom of the misogyny barrel with this peak-Mail commentary on Labour’s deputy-leadership race

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 11th, 2025

Like many others, we never have high hopes of the discourse out of the Daily Mail, due to their past offerings such as –

Being xenophobic about the choice of a German football manager for England.

Headline: A Dark Day For England

Their habit of calling everything ‘woke’ if it couldn’t have been part of the lived experience of Winston Churchill.

Headline: Now Gen Z are waging war on our sandwiches! How younger Brits are ditching English classics like ham and mustard in favour of fancy woke fillings.

And their perennial favourite – judging women by their appearance.

Frumpy Pamela Anderson looks far from her Baywatch days at Met Gala

When you add in their relentless attack on asylum seekers, their love affair with Nigel Farage, and their almost superhuman efforts to blame everything on Meghan Markle, it all adds up to a whole lot of bile in newspaper form.

They don’t help themselves by continuing to employ people like columnist Quentin Letts, the man who praised the dictator Robert Mugabe on his death, gave Andrew Marr an ableist nickname after his stroke, and mocked a climate scientist for his stammer.

His latest political sketch taking aim at Deputy Labour Leadership hopeful Bridget Phillipson’s appearance, rather than any analysis of her suitability for the job, is just one more reason to wonder whether the DM’s editorial guidelines were written in 1972.

QUENTIN LETTS: Bridget Phillipson's weirdly precise bob of inky hair swung like a black satin curtain in an Istanbul brothel

Despite a slew of Mail readers cheering Letts to the rafters for being a shining wit, the internet had some strong objections to his column. Like these –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Finally …

READ MORE

Quentin Letts really lost his cool in the face of Adil Ray’s harsh facts about safe asylum routes

Image Daily Mail screenshot, Screenshot