This Sky News man just magnificently owned Nigel Farage and the more Farage wriggled the better it got

Politics nigel farage sky news

To the studios of Sky News, where presenter Matt Barbet was talking to Nigel Farage about Jim Radcliffe – you remember – about other things, and there was one particular exchange which went viral.

And you absolutely love to see it.

“He’s a tax migrant.”@MattBarbet presses Nigel Farage on whether the Reform UK leader believes Sir Jim Ratcliffe is an economic migrant.https://t.co/1Mq4679xAI 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/uJpNtVdPQ0 — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) February 12, 2026

More of this sort of thing, please!

And these people enjoyed it too.

1.

2.

No fucking way has Farage actually said that on national television. “refugee from the British tax system”????? He’s a fucking billionaire. Complaining about immigrants. Whilst being an immigrant. Not paying a lick of tax to the UK. And you wanna say THAT? — Matt Blake (@mattblake94) February 13, 2026

3.

4.

They’re all grifting fraudsters… why are British people blind to this? — Nick (@NWcreative) February 12, 2026

5.

Jim Ratcliffe is a Migrant in Monaco. It’s as simple as that. He doesn’t stop being one just because he’s a billionnaire… #SkyNews #GMB — AmimeJ (@Woven_26ruk3) February 13, 2026

6.

Farage’s tactic is just to follow each point with a different lie, it’s worked for him for years, sad thing is this will no doubt be clipped up then pumped out on social media by his fans as him telling the truth — neil merriman (@NeilMerriman) February 15, 2026

READ MORE

Liz Truss posted her Trump fan-girling photo with the words ‘Right about everything’, and got mocked into next week – 23 top takedowns

Source @KevinASchofield