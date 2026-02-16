Politics nigel farage sky news

This Sky News man just magnificently owned Nigel Farage and the more Farage wriggled the better it got

John Plunkett. Updated February 16th, 2026

To the studios of Sky News, where presenter Matt Barbet was talking to Nigel Farage about Jim Radcliffe – you remember – about other things, and there was one particular exchange which went viral.

And you absolutely love to see it.

More of this sort of thing, please!

And these people enjoyed it too.

