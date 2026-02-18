Politics Newsnight Victoria Derbyshire zia yusuf

Victoria Derbyshire just magnificently owned Zia Yusuf over Robert Jenrick and it simply gets better and better

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2026

Zia Yusuf, the newly appointed and entirely unelected ‘shadow Home Secretary’ of Reform UK celebrated his new job by going on BBC’s Newsnight, and ended the evening probably wishing he hadn’t bothered.

Because while Victoria Derbyshire is always on top form, on Tuesday night she went to the absolute next level over Reform’s apparent intention to scrap the Equalities Act.

And this exchange, also from last night, was just as devastating for Nigel Farage’s millionaire wingman as Derbyshire asked Yusuf about the warm embrace his party offered to its latest Tory defectee, Robert Jenrick.

Bravo, Victoria Derbyshire!

And it was this line in particular that got us cheering.

And all these people loved it just as much as we did.

And finally, not the most important but 100% worth asking … this!

To conclude.

Source @BBCNewsnight