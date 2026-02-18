US JD Vance

JD Vance was asked if he’d run for president and his D- answer suggests he probably shouldn’t

John Plunkett. Updated February 18th, 2026

To the world of JD Vance, surely the only American politician even less likeable than Donald Trump.

The American vice president was asked by Martha MacCallum on Fox News if he was eying up the presidential role in 2028 (assuming Trump doesn’t try to cling on, obviously).

And his D-minus answer suggests he probably shouldn’t.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

The ‘best delivery of any line in cinema’ just went wildly viral and you’ll get no argument from us

Source @Acyn