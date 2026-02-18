JD Vance was asked if he’d run for president and his D- answer suggests he probably shouldn’t

US JD Vance

To the world of JD Vance, surely the only American politician even less likeable than Donald Trump.

The American vice president was asked by Martha MacCallum on Fox News if he was eying up the presidential role in 2028 (assuming Trump doesn’t try to cling on, obviously).

And his D-minus answer suggests he probably shouldn’t.

MacCallum: Surely as VP, you would like to be president. Vance: Ha ha ha… would I? pic.twitter.com/0NLkHV8Zsj — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

It’s truly impressive how unlikable JD Vance is. https://t.co/Fs7JiEKrf7 — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) February 17, 2026

2.

It’s really hard to see someone this awkward successfully navigating the brutal glare of a Presidential campaign. Vance makes Ron DeSantis seem smooth https://t.co/FS4tqNmpwS — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) February 17, 2026

3.

The charisma is overwhelming. https://t.co/KnFUPFbYxK — Luke Radel (@lukeradel) February 17, 2026

4.

Why do MAGA men all look like smug, punchable a-holes? Asking for a friend. — GOP Jesus (@GOPJesusUSA) February 17, 2026

5.

What a fucking weirdo 😂😂😂 https://t.co/aTSrgNVmHE — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 17, 2026

6.

The JD Vance presidential run is going to be the funniest thing to happen in politics https://t.co/6Zm7Hlny3x — Head in the Office (@headintheoffice) February 17, 2026

7.

What a loser. Imagine being a heartbeat away from the presidency and being on such a short cuck-leash that you can’t even pretend you’d like the job without pissing off Dear Leader! https://t.co/VDIYQktkdz — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) February 17, 2026

8.

Every VP in history: yes. Vance: anime villain chuckle. — Peter A Patriot (@PeterAPatriot) February 17, 2026

9.

MacCallum tossed him a softball and Vance answered like a man who just realized the mic was on. That ‘Ha ha ha… would I?’ is the most ‘yes but I’m not supposed to say it’ laugh in political history. — Intare Batinya (@GorillaExplorer) February 17, 2026

Source @Acyn