Victoria Derbyshire holding Zia Yusuf’s feet to the fire over Reform’s plan to scrap the Equality Act gives the people just what they want

Reform UK’s chicken-counting exercise continues apace, with cult leader Nigel Farage announcing his so-called shadow cabinet. Spoiler alert – you don’t get to have a shadow cabinet when you don’t have enough MPs to fill all the roles.

In addition to that, they’ve been setting out the party’s pledges ahead of the local elections, and in anticipation of becoming the governing party in 2029. One of those pledges concerns the scrapping of the Equality Act, which protects people against discrimination on the basis of a number of protected characteristics, including, amongst others –

Age Disability Race Gender reassignment Sexual orientation

It’s a key piece of legislation protecting workers’ rights, and people are very worried about what might happen if it’s taken away.

During Wednesday’s episode of Newsnight, Victoria Derbyshire tried to pin down Reform’s would-be Home Secretary, billionaire businessman Zia Yusuf, on the plans.

"So will it be the same act but with a different label?" Victoria Derbyshire humiliates Zia Yusuf on Reform UK's plan to scrap the Equalities Act, because, as she reads each of the things from the Equalities act he confirms they'll still be protected 🤷‍♂️ [image or embed] — Farrukh (@implausibleblog.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 10:59 PM

“If I may go through the protected characteristics of the Equality Act and what you want to get rid of, because that’s not clear to me. Amnesty say that the Equality Act is the legal guarantee that you can’t be sacked for being pregnant, you can’t be refused housing because of your race, and you can’t be harassed at work because you are disabled or gay. So, how are you going to protect those people?” “So, we will make sure that there are measures to ensure those things do not happen.” “How?” “Through legislation.” “So, you’re going to scrap the Equality Act, but you’re still going to protect, for example, pregnant woen from being sacked because they’re pregnant?” “Yes.” “In a new act?” “That’s exactly what we would do.” “So, will it be the same act but with a different label?”

That sound you heard was the internet’s cheer of approval. This is what Bluesky users thought of Yusuf’s public humiliation.

Victoria Derbyshire allowing Zia Yusuf to tie himself in absolute knots by asking him simple questions about Reform policy. A masterclass in quality journalism. [image or embed] — Otto English (@ottoenglish.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 11:11 PM

They’re idiots. Just well funded by successful idiots

I don’t think any of them have a fucking clue what they would do in power. They’re like a bunch of sixth formers who can’t play any instruments earnestly telling their career advisors they’re gonna be rock stars — David Boughton (@davidjboughton.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 11:15 PM

If you don't know what you're going to do until Farage decides it, and let's face it, he's not good at this level of detail, then you have to wing it (lie) in the meantime. Nice work to expose how unprepared they are to govern. — Blueski-by-sea (@tweet-by-sea.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 11:20 PM

It is quality journalism but this is absolute dogshite politics.

Rich, privileged and prejudiced men relying on ignorance and prejudice for votes. Actively betraying those they claim to represent by feeding them plans that endorse their bigotry and excuse their failure. Everyone loses like this. — Sarah Murphy (@13sarahmurphy.bsky.social) February 18, 2026 at 7:09 AM

He looks like he's about to cry at the end. Repeat their stupid words back to them and they fall apart at the seems. — Callum 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@myshka689908.bsky.social) February 17, 2026 at 11:15 PM

