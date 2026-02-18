Nicola Coughlan’s response when told she was ‘very brave’ to do her Bridgerton nude scenes had everyone cheering all over again

Celebrity bridgerton

We’re big fans of everything Nicola Coughlan has done from Derry Girls to Bridgerton and everything in between, and that includes this magnificent moment which has just gone viral again on Twitter.

It’s Coughlan responding to questions at the series launch of Bridgerton in Dublin back in the day when a journalist told her she was ‘very brave’ for doing nude scenes.

And that sound you can hear immediately after Coughlan’s answer is the entire internet cheering.

During a Q&A at the Dublin premiere for Bridgerton, a Journalist told Nicola Coughlan she was “very brave” for doing nude scenes. Her answer was just as we know Nicola to be: ICONIC! “You know, it is hard because I think women with my body type, women with perfect breasts, we… pic.twitter.com/X2YWyFQTw5 — Anne in her TPOTWW era 🎭 (@AnneSachsen) February 16, 2026

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many, many comments it prompted.

If someone told me I was brave for showing my body I’d say they were brave for showing their face 😅 — ntm imp to simp | 3 days! (@cottagec0re_) February 16, 2026

I love her clever and humorous way of reacting. Truly a queen.👑 — Anne in her TPOTWW era 🎭 (@AnneSachsen) February 16, 2026

Seriously that journalist should be ashamed 🙄 even though they gave us Nic’s iconic answer 🙌 — Alithia (@Alithia70) February 16, 2026

That was such a perfect answer — nani 🍃 (@naniluv91) February 16, 2026

I mean.. to be fair, she really does lol — B. (@barkadoofficial) February 16, 2026

To conclude …

Nicola Coughlan, proud member of the perfect breasts community 😌 https://t.co/MlgU3waQU3 — A | lexascrew (@lexascrew) February 16, 2026

Source @AnneSachsen