Donald Trump rushed to blame the ‘rhetoric of the radical left’ in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s shooting – 23 fearful and totally on-point responses

The whole of America was reeling today from the shocking killing of prominent conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot dead at a speaking event at a Utah University.

His murder was condemned as you would expect from across the political spectrum, and Donald Trump took to the airwaves to address the nation in a four-minute speech.

It was particularly notable for the president’s condemnation of the ‘radical left’ whose rhetoric he said was ‘directly responsible fro the terrorism we are seeing today’. He said ‘radical left political violence had hurt too many innocent people and taken too many lives’.

TO MY GREAT FELLOW AMERICANS… pic.twitter.com/oRsrE5TTHr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2025

Here is the ‘radical left’ bit in particular.

Trump issues a statement after Kirk’s death blaming the rhetoric of the radical left. pic.twitter.com/hOlbAYtTGs — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 11, 2025

And it prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine, including these 23 fearful and total on-point responses.

1.

BREAKING: Instead of bringing Americans together, Trump just delivered one of the most divisive and disgraceful speeches by any president in the aftermath of someone’s death. He dishonors Charlie Kirk’s name by turning his passing into a rallying cry to smear Democrats. Notice… pic.twitter.com/9uqGGfYROF — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 11, 2025

2.

We have no suspect.

We have no motive.

We have no weapon. But the President of the United States took to the airwaves to call for purge of the opposition party. Unfortunate missed opportunity to lower the temperature. — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) September 11, 2025

3.

You can always count on President Trump to fail to meet the moment. Instead of trying to bring people together and de-escalate all the recent political violence, he decides to throw partisan cheap shots. Of course. https://t.co/R0Jo5fpA2A — Jessica Riedl (@JessicaBRiedl) September 11, 2025

4.

Every President in my lifetime, including ones I deeply despised, would’ve taken this moment to try to unify the country, call for peace, lower the temperature. But that is not, nor will it ever be, Donald Trump. https://t.co/LolCfEFlvY — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) September 11, 2025

5.

We have a leader who is just going to make this worse, not better. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) September 10, 2025

6.

There is one person in the country right now who has the power to lower the temperature on the violent and vitriolic rhetoric that is coursing through our political veins. Rather than take the opportunity to do that, like Biden did when Trump was shot at, Trump took to social… https://t.co/LA1PtwqymE — Destiny | Steven Bonnell II (@TheOmniLiberal) September 11, 2025

7.

Personally I think it is fucking insane, stupid, and harmful to talk about the political motivations of a shooter who has not yet been caught, identified, or investigated. — Cameron Kasky (@camkasky) September 10, 2025

8.

9.

Keep in mind we have literally no idea who killed Charlie Kirk. The president is just rambling shitposting nonsense. https://t.co/yNUHvWaeOI — Mike Rothschild (@rothschildmd on blu sky) (@rothschildmd) September 11, 2025

10.

There is no suspect in custody. We don’t know who did this and why. But the president of the United States is already calling for purges. Things are about to get a lot darker. https://t.co/euNjiS5WiF — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) September 11, 2025

11.

And like always, Trump goes all in with ugly partisanship, divisiveness & hate. Trump uses a political assassination to attack half the country. He quite literally is the divider in chief. He’s such a danger to this country. I so worry about where this is heading. https://t.co/1WB1GlUsXn — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 11, 2025

12.

This man fomented an insurrection, then bestowed pardons and military honors on its perpetrators. Here, he praises “free speech,” then attributes all political violence to his ideological foes and vows to crack down on their organizations. We’re living in an Orwellian nightmare. https://t.co/uggxG9F1Hl — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) September 11, 2025

13.

Want to be clear that they do not know who the shooter is yet https://t.co/7qFLP6hbxx — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 11, 2025

14.

In June, Minnesota Democrat Michelle Hortman and her husband were gunned down in their home as they slept. They were murdered in their bed as they slept. Flags were not ordered to be flown at half staff. pic.twitter.com/AYYb8kE8Km — Travis Matthew (@Matthewtravis08) September 10, 2025

15.

“Including the organizations that fund it” – let’s be clear, Trump and his people cynically and openly plan to use this tragedy and murder to go after Democrats, the left, and their political opponents https://t.co/TV97tf39Cx — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 11, 2025

16.

Imagine if Biden or Obama had done a televised address attacking only ‘radical rightwing political violence’ just weeks after a GOP lawmaker was murdered with her husband by a Biden or Obama supporter. Imagine if they hadn’t even mentioned the GOP lawmaker’s death.

Just imagine. https://t.co/ocvF7rDItC — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 11, 2025

17.

Trump didn’t mention:

– The plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer

– The Storming of the Capitol

– pipe bombs left at the DNC

– The break-in to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and the brutal attack on Paul Pelosi

– The assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband and… https://t.co/x6ku34PO6l — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) September 11, 2025

18.

There is currently no suspect or motive in the Kirk murder, which isn’t stopping Donald Trump from turning it into an attack on the left. https://t.co/ljQUHNt9lz — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 11, 2025

19.

Donald Trump calming things down after the death of Charlie Kirk.#CharlieKirkshot pic.twitter.com/5cyZA7NQKQ — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 11, 2025

20.

He’s pouring gasoline on an already raging fire. Did anyone expect anything other than this? https://t.co/aHatUKbplA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 11, 2025

21.

I remember a time when shootings like these didn’t end with a sitting president blaming 48.3% of the country for something they didn’t even do — Aes (@AesPolitics1) September 11, 2025

22.

Terrible speech, IMO. A normal president would have defused the situation, said something unifying. Trump blamed the radical left and talked about pursuing enemies. You can support Trump if you want, that’s your choice, but you can’t also complain about heated political rhetoric https://t.co/dknoKv7nKg — Peter Miller (@tgof137) September 11, 2025

23.

When a white supremacist gunned down nine black parishioners in Charleston while they prayed, a black President reminded the nation that the victims’ families stood in the courtroom and offered the killer words of grace and forgiveness. America doesn’t have to be this way. https://t.co/XrHE17cHiy — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) September 11, 2025

