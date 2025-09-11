Somebody asked about tiny changes that would improve the entire UK – 23 small alterations that would make a massive difference

Life Britain r/AskUK

Politicians love to bang on about the big and allegedly impactful changes they are going to make to the UK but, as anyone who has ever heard the term ‘HS2’ knows, they rarely turn out to be a success. So what if they concentrated on little but highly effective changes instead?

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskABrit subreddit after user Ok-Fondant2536 posed this question:

If you were to improve just a tiny thing about the entire UK, what is it?

Plenty of people had small but clever ideas that would make all of our lives better, like these …

1.

‘There should be standardised recycling across all councils. You almost need a degree to know the differences across different boroughs.’

–bastard_rabbit

2.

‘That if you don’t keep a 75% voting presence in parliament or councils then you forfeit your seat and your salary and pension for that seat in office, and are barred from seeking re-election.’

–Acidphire21

3.

‘More bank holidays, or at the very least, one in Autumn. That or bring back the stocks/pillory.’

–twogunsalute

4.

‘Ban shops from putting Christmas stuff out before November. September 1st is far to early!’

–inebriatedWeasel

5.

‘Not sure if it qualifies as tiny, but cut train fares. It’s nuts and really prohibitive.’

–BocaSeniorsWsM

6.

‘Ban turning up the volume of ads between TV programmes – you’re dozing in your chair and suddenly the sound is turned up to eleventy stupid and you’re shocked awake.’

–Back-teeth

7.

‘Repaint all the council housing which has grim grey rendering in Tobermory varieties of colour.’

–Clear-Ad-2998

8.

‘No second jobs for MPs: your job is full-time MP so no columns in newspapers, no consultancy on the side, no TV or radio shows and definitely no landlords!’

–nasted

9.

‘Light switches on the inside of bathrooms. I get it that with old wiring that wasn’t advisable but surely we can do it now?’

–Conscious_Ring_9855

10.

‘Turn the Daily Mail, Daily Express and The Sun offices into asylum accommodation.’

–Ok_Landscape_3958

11.

‘That littering came with the immediate punishment of spending seven evenings litter picking. I would also like to see more rights to wild camp in England as long as you leave no trace.’

–mom0007

12.

‘No phones at gigs, concerts and the cinema.’

–EitherChannel4874