A Maga said he’d been told not to wear his favourite hat in London and these Brits’ replies will make the whole country proud

Tommy Robinson and his followers are due to hold a ‘free speech’ march in London this weekend and among those attending will be American Joey Mannarino, an anti-immigration campaigner who describes himself as a ‘political strategist and commentator working with conservative movements/candidates in the US and EU’.

We know this because @JoeyMannarinoUS proudly posted about it on Twitter, along with a picture of him wearing a black Maga hat and his claim that he’d been told not to wear it in London.

Here in London for the big march over the weekend. I was told not to wear my MAGA hat around London. After the news of Charlie Kirk, the MAGA hat stays on and proudly. Wear it loud. Wear it proud. They will NEVER silence us! pic.twitter.com/lMpeMAPh7Y — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 11, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it prompted no end of Brits only too happy to help out. And it really does make you proud to be British.

No one gives a shit what you’re wearing, you gormless arse biscuit. https://t.co/B7DdSqNbar — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 11, 2025

No-one would give a toss what you are wearing Performative , attention seeking nonsense form a nobody once more — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 11, 2025

It’s London, mate. No one gives a shit what your silly hat says on it.

Rosa Parks, you ain’t. pic.twitter.com/FRe30SFEN4 — Oliver Stirling (@OWS1892) September 11, 2025

I’d be genuinely surprised if anyone in UK knows or cares who you are, so whoever told you that must be one of your ignorant countrymen. — Paul Schleifer ♻️ (@PaulSchleifer) September 11, 2025

I notice he didn’t even have the balls to wear the usual red one, and has opted for the much less noticeable all black one — Phuckering Phuccatash! (@TheChowsen1) September 11, 2025

