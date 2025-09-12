Politics charlie kirk donald trump

Donald Trump used Fox News to announce a Charlie Kirk shooting suspect was (probably) in custody and it was jaw-droppingly on brand – 13 totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 12th, 2025

Donald Trump announced that the Charlie Kirk shooter is in custody. Of course he had to do it in the most bizarre way possible. First he cautioned against getting sued as he stated the news.

Then he joked about how Sean Hannity would be jealous that the Fox News morning show was breaking the news.

He wrapped it all up by hoping for the death penalty for the shooter and making puns about the network MSNBC, calling it MSDNC (and even having explaining the joke after making it a second time). The ramble closed out with a rant about how the “radical left” networks like NBC, ABC, and CBS are “absolutely terrible.”

The appearance did not inspire confidence in the replies.

