Donald Trump used Fox News to announce a Charlie Kirk shooting suspect was (probably) in custody and it was jaw-droppingly on brand – 13 totally on-point responses

Donald Trump announced that the Charlie Kirk shooter is in custody. Of course he had to do it in the most bizarre way possible. First he cautioned against getting sued as he stated the news.

Question: Any updates on the suspect? Trump: I think with high degree of certainty, we have him in custody pic.twitter.com/MtxDomrndw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 12, 2025

Then he joked about how Sean Hannity would be jealous that the Fox News morning show was breaking the news.

Trump: “I just heard about it five minutes before I walked in … they have the person that they wanted. So you have breaking news, don’t you eh? You always have breaking news, Ainsley. Sean’s gonna be very disappointed that we’re not doing it on his show.” pic.twitter.com/0mBjZk0sNR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 12, 2025

He wrapped it all up by hoping for the death penalty for the shooter and making puns about the network MSNBC, calling it MSDNC (and even having explaining the joke after making it a second time). The ramble closed out with a rant about how the “radical left” networks like NBC, ABC, and CBS are “absolutely terrible.”

Q: “What’s going to happen to this guy?” Trump: “ I hope he is going to be found guilty, I would imagine and hope he gets the death penalty.” pic.twitter.com/YemQ2FKMH0 — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 12, 2025

The appearance did not inspire confidence in the replies.

1.

He’s acting like it’s a fucking game show. https://t.co/56RcPZBTs1 — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 12, 2025

2.

Trump has zero clue what his own administration is doing. — Vince Wilson (@VinceWilsonShow) September 12, 2025

3.

It’s a reality TV show. Poor Hannity. https://t.co/yij3fqB82S — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 12, 2025

4.

High degree of certainty pic.twitter.com/X2qVS9tsI1 — Jason (@thoughtproven) September 12, 2025

5.

This is so fucking weird. He’s saying he waited to break news about the suspect who murdered Charlie Kirk so that he could do it on a morning TV show? What the literal fuck kind of hunger games Fucking shit is this. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 12, 2025

6.