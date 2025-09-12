Fortysomethings have been giving people in the 20s the benefit of their experience and it’s not always pretty – 17 top tips as you get older

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Getting old is a privilege; but as any elderly person will tell you, it also takes its toll on your mind and body.

When you’re in your twenties though, this is too abstract to be taken seriously. So to give youngsters a taste of what to expect in the near future, Better-Toe-545 put this question to the wizened 40 somethings over on r/AskReddit:

‘People in their 40s: What’s something people in their 20s don’t realize will affect them as they age?’

Here are the top replies to brace yourself for…

1.

‘Injuries.

‘Shit is cumulative.’

-CronkinOn

2.

‘Marry based on thoughtful connection and not hormones

‘Having more children is not marriage therapy’

-duoexpresso

3.

‘Years go by a lot faster (and not in a good way) if you stop challenging yourself with new experiences. The more you’re comfortable putting yourself in positive but uncomfortable situations the more years will still go by like they did in high school.and not at warp speed.’

-ToddUnctious

4.

‘Everyone gets disabled at some point, even if temporarily (think recovering from surgery, broken limb, car accident, etc.). Enjoy your favorite things now because you may not be able to do them later. Your health and mobility are gifts.’

-CuriousEglatarian

5.

‘A diet consisting mostly of junk food and too much sugar: ‘But I don’t gain weight!’ This might be the least of your problems.’

-MumpitzOnly

6.

‘Protect your hearing. Wear earplugs to live music events and don’t turn your headphones all the way up.

Tinnitus is a bitch. It really sucks and there’s no cure.’

-endorrawitch

7.

‘Oral hygiene and taking care of your teeth’

-Cooper_Inc

8.

‘The reality of death, dealing with aging and dying parents and even friends health issues

‘In your 20s its all about money and achievement, In your 40s you realise that health and longevity is more important’

-Puzzleheaded_Emu7513

9.

‘All the bad stuff, obviously: drugs, drinking, smoking, overeating, and stress. Your mental health is as important as your physical state. Don’t ignore it. Also, be very thoughtful about your surroundings. It’s better to be alone than with the wrong people.’

-EnvironmentalTart240