US donald trump poland Russia

‘It could’ve been a mistake’: Trump’s response to Russia sending drones into Poland doesn’t fly with the internet – 17 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 12th, 2025

While Donald Trump and his band of useless men were stuffing their faces in a DC restaurant on Wednesday, Poland was dealing with the aftermath of at least 19 large Russian drones flying into its airspace, and when Trump eventually bothered to react, this was his statesmanlike post.

On Thursday, a reporter asked him about the incident, which has seen Nato strengthen Poland’s defences. At first he claimed he couldn’t understand.

When someone finally got the question across, his response wasn’t exactly reassuring.

Erm …no.

Poland’s Foreign Affairs Minister commented on the report of Trump’s reaction.

Translation – “No, that wasn’t a mistake.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made it clear that the incursion wasn’t a mistake.

It’s hardly a surprise that the man often referred to as Agent Krasnov would find it difficult to give Russia the verbal lashing it deserves, and the responses were seriously unimpressed.

