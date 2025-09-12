‘It could’ve been a mistake’: Trump’s response to Russia sending drones into Poland doesn’t fly with the internet – 17 scathing reactions

US donald trump poland Russia

While Donald Trump and his band of useless men were stuffing their faces in a DC restaurant on Wednesday, Poland was dealing with the aftermath of at least 19 large Russian drones flying into its airspace, and when Trump eventually bothered to react, this was his statesmanlike post.

Trump’s first response to Russia attacking Poland: “Here we go!” What? pic.twitter.com/ovdK46BH5l — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 10, 2025

On Thursday, a reporter asked him about the incident, which has seen Nato strengthen Poland’s defences. At first he claimed he couldn’t understand.

Reporter: Any reaction on the drones in Poland? Trump: Can’t understand pic.twitter.com/1uSA65wZnX — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2025

When someone finally got the question across, his response wasn’t exactly reassuring.

REPORTER: What's your reaction to Russia's drone incursion into Poland? TRUMP: It could've been a mistake pic.twitter.com/lPNIHHnEjE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2025

Erm …no.

Trump says Russian drones over Poland "could have been a mistake" ↙️ Here's a map of where the debris was found around Poland↘️

Does that look like a "mistake" ? pic.twitter.com/hymUvsWTZE — Alex Taylor (@AlexTaylorNews) September 11, 2025

Poland’s Foreign Affairs Minister commented on the report of Trump’s reaction.

Nie, to nie była pomyłka. https://t.co/PpVmHwoBc8 — Radosław Sikorski (@sikorskiradek) September 11, 2025

Translation – “No, that wasn’t a mistake.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also made it clear that the incursion wasn’t a mistake.

Answering journalists’ questions, I emphasized, that what happened in Poland is not an accident. It is a rehearsal, very similar psychologically to what Russia did before with Crimea. Back then, Russia used “little green men.” Today, the same role is played by Russian drones… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 11, 2025

It’s hardly a surprise that the man often referred to as Agent Krasnov would find it difficult to give Russia the verbal lashing it deserves, and the responses were seriously unimpressed.

1.

BREAKING: Donald Trump minimizes Russia’s flying over Poland’s airspace and violating Article 4 of NATO – saying the drones, “could’ve been a mistake.” Has this man EVER once stood up to Putin? pic.twitter.com/LszxlddWqg — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 11, 2025

2.

As I predicted, Trump is quicker to call it a mistake than even the Kremlin! Anyone who thinks this Russian asset will defend NATO nations is living a fantasy. Europe has slept through a dozen wake-up calls already, and soon the lives lost won't only be Ukrainian civilians. https://t.co/tUGOwLcW9u — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) September 11, 2025

3.

Will his lips ever leave Putin’s ass? — Art Candee (@ArtCandee) September 11, 2025

4.

Trump sounds like Putins Press secretary — Denison Barb (@DenisonBarbs) September 11, 2025

5.

*TRUMP ON RUSSIA DRONES IN POLAND: COULD HAVE BEEN A MISTAKE Always giving Putin the benefit of the doubt. Always. — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 11, 2025

6.

Jesus. With intel in hand and Poland literally saying it wasn’t a mistake, the U.S. president still chooses to downplay it. This weakness is exactly what’s going to drag us all into WW3. https://t.co/YYe86c9d10 — Mykhailo Lavrovskyi (@Lavrovskyi) September 11, 2025

7.

Q: What’s your reaction to Russia’s drone incursion into Poland? Trump: It could’ve been a mistake. I’m not happy with anything to do with this whole situation. (Once again, Trump gives Putin a pass.)

pic.twitter.com/ZuPgbEIzWV — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 11, 2025

8.

Trump says multiple Russian drones over Poland “could have been a mistake”. He does not explain why or how he makes that judgment. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 11, 2025

9.