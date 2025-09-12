Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

It’s been quite the week on the news front, with drama in the UK government, Gary Lineker toppling Ant & Dec, and Donald Trump making excuses for Russia sending drones into Poland – not to mention other more harrowing things.

Topical stuff crept into our weekly round-up a little more than usual, but there’s plenty there for people who don’t follow current affairs, too.

1.

Love the phrase “expecting a baby” because it implies you could end up with something else instead — Jake (@OldTVReference) September 8, 2025

2.

The best part about being over 40 is how you need to exercise even more to stop gaining weight but also how exercising more makes your body feel like you’ve wrestled a particularly aggressive silverback gorilla. — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) September 10, 2025

3.

Breaking: Nigel Farage to host revamped Through the Keyhole in which a celebrity panel have to guess who bought each of Nigel’s houses. pic.twitter.com/7BkMB0jdgH — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 9, 2025

4.

There’s two types of people in the world and I’m married to the one who treats his low fuel light like a suggestion. — Jennifer Parker (@Mrs_JParker) September 7, 2025

5.

How to prepare "Microwave Mel Gibson" pic.twitter.com/uc08HeBjLu — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 8, 2025

6.

I get it car, my purse is heavy and it needs its own seatbelt. — krista (@kristabellerina) September 10, 2025

7.

Two things I learned yesterday: I’m not too old to sit in a beanbag chair, but I’m too old to get out of one. — sixfootcandy (@sixfootcandy) September 10, 2025

8.

I’ve never met a medical receptionist that I believed wanted me to live — Sydney Urbanek (@sydurbanek) September 8, 2025

9.

productivity app: hey we noticed you haven't used us in a while, what's going on me: ok, well I downloaded you and then completely forgot you existed so — meghan (@deloisivete) September 7, 2025

10.

Netflix: “You like this movie”

Me: “No I don’t”

NF: “Yes you do, you clicked on it once by accident, that means I will continue to show you MORE LIKE THIS…”

Me: “Please don’t”

NF: “I’m gonna” — redyellowgreendance (@RYGdance) September 6, 2025

11.

