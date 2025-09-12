People are sharing the things they are convinced are 100% true even though they can’t prove it – 17 entirely baseless stone cold facts

Round Ups Ask Reddit

Not everyone is a tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorist, but it seems like a lot of people have their peculiar hunches.

And thanks to arlett007, we now have an insight into the peculiar beliefs held by regular people. That’s because they headed over to r/AskReddit and posed this question to its inquisitive users:

‘‘What are you 100% sure is true even though you can’t prove it?’

Here are the top theories people are waiting to expose…

1.

‘There is one road, a block from my house, that Google Maps has never, ever recognized as a viable way to travel, despite it being the obvious solution to anyone in our neighborhood who needs to move out in that direction. I suspect a Google sub-founder lives in the area, and pulled some strings to reduce traffic on the street.’

-SesameStreetFever

2.

‘Squirrels are addicted to the adrenaline high they get from running in front of cars.’

-FlowersForMegatron

3.

‘Pretty sure my granddad was involved with smuggling, the mob, something.

‘Dock worker in the 50s/60s. Didn’t let his wife visit him at work. Gave her some really nice ivory earrings and other less than legal items.

‘Can’t prove it, he died before I was born

‘Edit: also, wore a suit every day. As a dock worker. My mom also told me that he would always walk so that the wind wouldn’t mess up his hair. So… seems pretty on brand for mobster of some kind’

-Nkklllll

4.

‘My own conspiracy theory. In the UK, we have a vast overpopulation of traffic cones, they don’t know where to store them all so they just randomly put them on a road for a couple weeks then move them to a different road with no works actually being done.’

-discombobulatededed

5.

‘That people who program traffic lights somehow set them up so they can have an easier commute.’

-OKStamped

6.

‘They make Trader Joe’s parking lots too small on purpose.’

-thrownout7654

7.

‘Netflix included a lot of smoking for their characters as advertisement for the tobacco industry since tobacco is heavily restricted on how they can advertise’

-ChillFax

8.

‘I have no idea why, but I deeply believe that human cloning has been done in secret.’

-CostlyDugout

9.

‘I have this strong belief that small acts of generosity can create ripples of positivity in ways we might never see.’

-ArkanaFrost