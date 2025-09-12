‘What job looks glamorous but is actually miserable?’ – 23 careers that look way better from the outside than they do from the inside

Life r/AskReddit work

Remember being a little kid and thinking being famous would be the most amazing thing ever? And then you (or, most of us at least) grow up and realise that, while the money would be nice, the constant scrutiny, harassment and sheer stress of trying to remain in the public eye would actually be a total nightmare.

The good people on the AskReddit page have been discussing careers that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be after user bjmarmy0003 asked this:

What job looks glamorous but is actually miserable?

Here are some examples of professions that probably aren’t worth it, however exciting they appear to the casual observer.

‘I’m an archaeologist and people think I’m doing some crazy Indiana Jones shit all day long. But no 90% of my working time I’m writing little numbers on ceramic fragments and the other 10% I’m standing on a construction site in the rain.’

–Nicestbitchintown

‘Anything that requires travel. People always say shit like ‘Oh wow, it must be so cool getting paid to go all around the world’.

No, it’s fucking terrible and any excitement it has wears off in under a month. Work travel isn’t some glamorous open ended vacation filled with new and exciting experiences. Work travel is a constant depressing slog characterised by sad hotel rooms, sad fast causal restaurants, sad happy hours, and sad corporate meetings with sad dipshits.

Do you have friends, family, pets, hobbies, or even a home? WELL FUCK ALL THAT SHIT, because you just traded it in for the sad list of shit I listed above.’

–Osr0

‘Working on a yacht. Sure, the boats are glamorous and the ports can be exotic and fun. The work it takes to create the luxury experience for out-of-touch yacht owners and guests is often a very thankless toil. Close-quarter living with other full-time crew is like working in a pressure cooker. Crew turnover is insanely high because of it.’

–only_1_

‘Working for fashion designers / fashion shows. I was an assistant for a few at New York Fashion Week years ago and it’s so depressing behind the scenes. Everyone’s in bad moods, stressed out, models don’t eat, and the show is like less than five minutes! All for fancy clothes that no-one actually cares about or will wear. Very odd.’

–slickrick_27

‘Personal assistant. Rich and famous people suck.’

–5oLiTu2e

‘Starting a business. Everyone thinks you’re rich when all your money is reinvested into the business so you have no security and spending income unlike a 9-5 where you know you’ll get paid every month.’

–Xintrean

‘Consulting. Flying all over the world but never leaving the office. Never being able to see friends and family.’

–carminex3

‘Getting our wedding photos taken made me realise that being a model would be boring and miserable. Not that it would ever be an option for short, fat me, lol.’

–TanglimaraTrippin

‘Professional dancer. The competition is fierce and you’ll go to so many auditions and not get picked for the weirdest reasons like being slightly too short or not slim enough. You’re worked incredibly hard and the pay is awful.’

–Admirable-Cookie-704

‘Anything in the veterinary field. People assume it’s all playing with puppies and kittens all day but it’s far from.’

–stillfallingforyou

‘Firefighter. Folks thinks it’s just fighting fires and all the rescues like they see on tv but 99% of the time it’s just driving this million dollar apparatus to go see memaw who’s toe has been hurting for 9 months and needs to go to the emergency room.’

–Impossible_Cupcake31

‘I am a trial lawyer (to the extent such a thing still exists in civil litigation) and 90% of my time is still sitting at a computer doing the most boring shit imaginable and dealing with assholes all day. And when I actually am in trial the rest of my life shuts down for like a month. It sucks ass tbh.’

–sfox2488