This female politician refused to apologise to a “patronising” man for hushing her and the internet cheered

Sometimes you have to call out behaviour you don’t like and stick by your principles.

Northern Ireland MLA, Nuala McAllister, was removed from the Assembly this week when she took issue with how the deputy speaker, Steve Aiken, spoke to her.

An Alliance MLA has been ejected from the Stormont Assembly chamber after a row with the deputy speaker in which she accused him of “patronising” her. North Belfast MLA Nuala McAllister removed herself from the chamber after a request from the UUP’s Steve Aiken on Tuesday… pic.twitter.com/CllBZFOWFc — The Irish News (@irish_news) September 9, 2025

Aiken was conducting the formalities after a ministerial statement. When McAllister asked to be heard, Aiken proceeded to shush her with his hand, saying, “just a second, just a second.”

When McAllister got her chance to speak, she started by saying: “Thank you Deputy Speaker, I don’t need to be patronised.”

Aiken interrupted her and told her to take her seat, demanding an apology for her comment.

“Would you care to make an apology?” he asked.

“No,” replied McAllister. “I learn from you.”

He then ordered her to take her seat again and to apologise or she’d have to leave the chamber.

“I won’t make an apology,” McAllister said. “Because you do need to look at the way you do speak to many of the women in this chamber who do stand up and the way you talk. So I will not make an apology. And you can ask me again; my answer won’t change.”

Aiken then ordered McAllister to leave the chamber, which she did.

She’s since doubled down, saying she does not intend to apologise.

The exchange has been shared a lot over the last few days, with most people commending McAllister for highlighting treatment that many women in the workplace recognise all too well.

It was the hand signal that said hush, little girl, wait till I’m finished that was the most enraging. https://t.co/zQp9cl3NSA — ⭕️Uselessspy (@UselessSpy) September 9, 2025

Fair play to Nuala here. Women in politics in this region are continually met with patronising and condescending speech by male colleagues. I will also go as far to say political unionism in particular has an attitude problem towards women in other political parties. https://t.co/FrneSP9boK — Emma Rainey (@EmmaL_R90) September 9, 2025

Telling women to “calm down” or “watch their tone” is misogyny dressed up as authority. Nuala McAllister showed courage in calling it out. Women deserve better, in politics, business, and life. #RespectWomen #Its2025 https://t.co/MqBKTEzCLy — Dermot Devlin he/him (@castleDD) September 9, 2025

The question Steve Aiken has to ask himself is would he have spoken to a male MLA in the same way. I think not, and therein lies the issue, never mind his pettiness which followed. Fair play, Nuala, for standing your ground — Dr Mathew Rickard ☘️️‍ (@maitiumacriceid) September 9, 2025

He didn’t patronise her. He playfully told her to wait before speaking. She interpreted it as patronising — PoliticallyIncorrectQ (@QIncorrect) September 9, 2025

Even the way he ended the exchange saying leave the chamber NOW shows his lack of impartiality. His whole demeanour is wrong for that post. — Peadar O’ Buaigh (@peadarmor) September 9, 2025

