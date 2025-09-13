News news politics

This female politician refused to apologise to a “patronising” man for hushing her and the internet cheered

Michael White. Updated September 13th, 2025

Sometimes you have to call out behaviour you don’t like and stick by your principles.

Northern Ireland MLA, Nuala McAllister, was removed from the Assembly this week when she took issue with how the deputy speaker, Steve Aiken, spoke to her.

Aiken was conducting the formalities after a ministerial statement. When McAllister asked to be heard, Aiken proceeded to shush her with his hand, saying, “just a second, just a second.”

When McAllister got her chance to speak, she started by saying: “Thank you Deputy Speaker, I don’t need to be patronised.”

Aiken interrupted her and told her to take her seat, demanding an apology for her comment.

“Would you care to make an apology?” he asked.

“No,” replied McAllister. “I learn from you.”

He then ordered her to take her seat again and to apologise or she’d have to leave the chamber.

“I won’t make an apology,” McAllister said. “Because you do need to look at the way you do speak to many of the women in this chamber who do stand up and the way you talk. So I will not make an apology. And you can ask me again; my answer won’t change.”

Aiken then ordered McAllister to leave the chamber, which she did.

She’s since doubled down, saying she does not intend to apologise.

@nualamcallistermla This woman is not for apologising. Big thanks to you all for sending the support and love. You didn't see the nerves behind standing firm but you gotta do it if you can #fyp #misogynyinpolitics #northernireland #apology ♬ original sound – Nuala McAllister

The exchange has been shared a lot over the last few days, with most people commending McAllister for highlighting treatment that many women in the workplace recognise all too well.

