Elon Musk told Tommy Robinson’s far-right rally ‘you either fight back or you die’ and the rest of Britain responded as one

Among the special guest speakers at Tommy Robinson’s far-right rally in London at the weekend was Elon Musk, who took time out from whipping up his American followers into a right old frenzy by lobbing a few non-truth bombs at the UK instead.

Here’s what Musk had to say – via video link – and if anything sums up the state this country finds itself in now, it’s surely this.

Elon Musk told the far-right rally that “violence is going to come to you. You either fight back, or you die.” pic.twitter.com/6H17k8Lkcb — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 13, 2025

And these people – maybe not all Brits, but definitely most of them – surely said it best.

1.

This man should be held accountable for inciting violence in different countries https://t.co/d8GgBaFHHI — (@M4NGO136) September 13, 2025

2.

The wealthiest man to ever exist unironically does a version of this meme every single day. https://t.co/PJaeHDGRaC pic.twitter.com/DJHhTsmecZ — I’m-a pissed off! (@AngryAFMario) September 14, 2025

3.

What could possibly go wrong when someone like Musk tells the hard of thinking, ‘whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you, you either fight back or you die’?

It’s time our legislators dealt with this real-life twat of a Bond villain. pic.twitter.com/msPYzbsHjJ — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) September 13, 2025

4.

A drug-addled South African rocket maker plotting regime change in Britain is very Brosnan-era Bond, isn’t it? — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) September 13, 2025

5.

This is Elon Musk inciting violence. He’s not hiding it. It’s not subtle. It’s plain and simple incitement. pic.twitter.com/kN61gC2jYE — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) September 13, 2025

6.

The richest man on the planet is telling poor people to keep fighting each other and they can’t even see it https://t.co/MBbJTdC2FR — cfc.ben (@Beminet17) September 13, 2025

7.

