A Maga said young people in America had sunk so low they would even have crucified Christ and these A++ comebacks were heaven sent

Like us you presumably won’t have come across this person called @Braveheart_USA over on Twitter.

By way of a brief introduction, their Twitter bio is ‘God – Family – Country’ and they have a fondness for retweeting Elon Musk and James Woods, which might very well be all you need to know.

And in the wake of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, they shared their thoughts on just how low young people in America had sunk today. Because they’d even do this.

It hit me today, this generation would have crucified Christ. — BraveHeart™ (@Braveheart_USA) September 13, 2025

And if you’re thinking we’re about to use the phrase ‘the comebacks wrote themselves’ then you’d be absolutely right.

Unlike Christ's generation, which famously let him go https://t.co/2TzQtu1dd7 — rich (@rochlobster) September 15, 2025

Every generation would have, that’s kind of the entire point https://t.co/TOTOMGVsJp — Gnomtah (@goof_iest) September 15, 2025

a central tenet of Christianity is that not only *would* they but every generation *does* crucify Christ https://t.co/G90wLdCsHm — call me cismale (@clamatoes) September 15, 2025

MAGA would have deported him to a hellhole prison in El Salvador. — Metachad (@Meanmelon) September 14, 2025

im becoming pretty convinced that most right wing christians have never actually read the bible https://t.co/yO9F9vIpqg — ferald gord (@ferald_gord) September 15, 2025

Yes, because he would have been an immigrant. — Gator⚡Gum (@gator_gum) September 14, 2025

wait until you find out what his own generation did to him https://t.co/jy4NpQ3qtD — Turn (@CousinTurn) September 15, 2025

Its not often you can whip this out https://t.co/RMZHjZte5X pic.twitter.com/euEQU8EXGu — charlie (@maleapologist) September 16, 2025

