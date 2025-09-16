US magas

A Maga said young people in America had sunk so low they would even have crucified Christ and these A++ comebacks were heaven sent

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2025

Like us you presumably won’t have come across this person called @Braveheart_USA over on Twitter.

By way of a brief introduction, their Twitter bio is ‘God – Family – Country’ and they have a fondness for retweeting Elon Musk and James Woods, which might very well be all you need to know.

And in the wake of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, they shared their thoughts on just how low young people in America had sunk today. Because they’d even do this.

And if you’re thinking we’re about to use the phrase ‘the comebacks wrote themselves’ then you’d be absolutely right.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

A Maga said Charlie Kirk’s championing of free speech didn’t extend to people who disagreed with Charlie Kirk and these 17 responses raced to point out the hypocrisy

Source @Braveheart_USA