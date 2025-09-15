A Maga said Charlie Kirk’s championing of free speech didn’t extend to people who disagreed with Charlie Kirk and these 17 responses raced to point out the hypocrisy

Politics charlie kirk free speech MAGA

Republican Alabama senator, Katie Britt, has a very specific definition of free speech. Listen as she condemns the use of free speech while in the exact same sentence says that someone should be allowed to exercise their right to free speech. Confusing stuff here.

Sen. Katie Britt: “If you are out there and you are celebrating the political assassination of a man who was exercising his free speech … you should be held accountable. You should be fired. And that is the beginning and the end of it. Full stop.” pic.twitter.com/u5ossOYTRt — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2025

So people are not allowed to say anything negative about someone who was assassinated. But the man who was assassinated was only assassinated because he was exercising his right to free speech. Full stop.

Twitter users were ready to exercise their right to free speech after Britt’s comments. She probably wishes they weren’t.

1.

Let me get this straight.

Charlie Kirk was allowed to say whatever racist, misogynistic, anti-LGBTQ BS he wanted, because of free speech, but we aren’t allowed to say anything negative about Kirk for fear of retribution from Republicans, because we aren’t allowed free speech. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 14, 2025

2.

You can’t be MAGA without being a hypocrite first and foremost. It’s literally the first requirement behind pretending to be Christian while never actually practicing what you preach. — Barnacules Nerdgasm (@Barnacules) September 14, 2025

3.

She endorsed for president, a man who said his own VP should have been hanged. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 14, 2025

4.

So if you’re exercising free speech to talk about a man who was exercising free speech, you should be held accountable? Wut? These people can’t even hear what they’re saying. Not only does it not make sense, but it’s hypocritical. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 14, 2025

5.

How about when the presidents son celebrated attempted murder of a politicians wife ? pic.twitter.com/rJYgfndfbp — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) September 14, 2025

6.

From the (GOP) horse’s mouth: if you’re out there exercising your free speech, even offensive speech, we will end your free speech. They’re open about it. This is the anti-First Amendment party of censorship and authoritarianism. https://t.co/vbFMNWEX53 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 14, 2025

7.

Does this also apply to FoxNews hosts who call for the involuntary lethal injections of homeless people? — James Wood (@JimEWood) September 14, 2025

8.

If I’m understanding this correctly, Katie Britt is saying that Charlie Kirk can exercise free speech, but others can’t? — Robert the Spruce (@Bufshuf) September 14, 2025

9.