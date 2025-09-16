Donald Trump said ‘more than 100%’ of new jobs went to migrants and these 13 blistering takedowns wrote themselves

US donald trump maths

To the world of maths genius Donald Trump now, who’s been showing just how good he is with numbers in this diatribe about migrants taking all the new jobs in the US.

And it turns out, not just all of the new jobs either. It’s more than that!

Unreal: Trump claimed “substantially MORE than 100%” of new jobs went to migrants. Not only is that mathematically impossible – it’s another dangerous lie scapegoating immigrants. This man is unfit, unserious, and obsessed with dividing America. pic.twitter.com/5yDgBll55r — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 15, 2025

The clip is actually from last month, it turns out, but no less relevant for it. And these people said it best.

1.

“The secret of the demagogue is to make himself as stupid as his audience so that they believe they are as clever as he.” ~ Karl Kraus (1874-1936), journalist, critic and satirist — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 15, 2025

2.

“I know maths very well. Possibly better than anyone”. https://t.co/Slt0ytnbvp — Jim Kavanagh (@Jimbokav1971) September 15, 2025

3.

Trump’s math is as fake as his tan, claiming migrants took “more than 100%” of jobs is peak clownery from a guy who bankrupted casinos. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 15, 2025

4.

5.

Enough.

Trump can’t even count to 100, but he can count on hate to keep his base hooked. It’s not math.

It’s manipulation — and America keeps paying the price. — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) September 15, 2025

