Donald Trump said ‘more than 100%’ of new jobs went to migrants and these 13 blistering takedowns wrote themselves

John Plunkett. Updated September 16th, 2025

To the world of maths genius Donald Trump now, who’s been showing just how good he is with numbers in this diatribe about migrants taking all the new jobs in the US.

And it turns out, not just all of the new jobs either. It’s more than that!

The clip is actually from last month, it turns out, but no less relevant for it. And these people said it best.

