Politics charlie kirk JD Vance podcast

JD Vance filled in on Charlie Kirk’s podcast and these 17 people wondering why he doesn’t have anything better to do surely spoke for us all

Saul Hutson. Updated September 16th, 2025

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we need more straight white men hosting podcasts. Well, good news, folks – we got another one! And what’s more, he’s the sitting Vice President of the United States of America!

JD Vance hopped on the mics for his dear friend Charlie Kirk to keep Kirk’s podcast going. But also to spew a bunch of vitriolic and inciting rhetoric. Check out the newest podcaster to hit the circuit below.

Not only is it bizarre for a sitting Vice President to record a podcast from the White House, but he used his inherited platform to rile up the base even more than it already is.

Strange, terrifying, sad times. Let’s check in with the reviews on iTunes…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2