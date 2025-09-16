JD Vance filled in on Charlie Kirk’s podcast and these 17 people wondering why he doesn’t have anything better to do surely spoke for us all

Politics charlie kirk JD Vance podcast

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we need more straight white men hosting podcasts. Well, good news, folks – we got another one! And what’s more, he’s the sitting Vice President of the United States of America!

JD Vance hopped on the mics for his dear friend Charlie Kirk to keep Kirk’s podcast going. But also to spew a bunch of vitriolic and inciting rhetoric. Check out the newest podcaster to hit the circuit below.

.@VP hosts the Charlie Kirk Show from the White House: “Filling in for somebody who cannot be filled in for, but I’m going to try to do my best… every single person in this building, we owe something to Charlie.” pic.twitter.com/i1twoIQT2q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 15, 2025

Not only is it bizarre for a sitting Vice President to record a podcast from the White House, but he used his inherited platform to rile up the base even more than it already is.

JD Vance: “When you see someone celebrating Charlie’s murder…call their employer.” So much for free speech. MAGA now wants people fired for words. pic.twitter.com/XcONUMV0fl — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2025

These are the same people who said “your employer can’t fire you for refusing a vaccine.” But they want you fired for a tweet. https://t.co/S67LD98Vuv — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 15, 2025

Strange, terrifying, sad times. Let’s check in with the reviews on iTunes…

1.

If you ever had any doubt that rightwing media is just official state propaganda at this point, consider that Charlie Kirk was replaced on his show by the sitting Republican vice president who ‘interviewed’ White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller. Independent media! https://t.co/wFKaxU7EVA — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 15, 2025

2.

Totally normal stuff. — Just.A.Thought (@e_galv) September 15, 2025

3.

4.

Comedy is illegal again https://t.co/nlzo36AEAN — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) September 15, 2025

5.

JD Vance opened Charlie Kirk’s podcast by accusing the left of being responsible for Kirk’s death: “We’re gonna talk about how to dismantle that and how to bring real unity.” (Real unity requires rejecting ALL political violence.)

pic.twitter.com/kNrCI8B9j3 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 15, 2025

6.

How can anyone in the US seriously look at Jd Vance, filling in for a podcast, stoking civil unrest, saying ludicrous things, not doing his actual job as VP, and hold any sort of pride and confidence that the USA will even remain top 3 nations in the world under that lot?! — Man Utd Rationalist (@ManUtdaissance) September 15, 2025

7.

So JD Vance is filling in on Charlie Kirk’s podcast to talk about how the left is causing violence by calling Trump a Nazi, after JD Vance called Trump “America’s Hitler.”

Did I get that right? — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) September 15, 2025

8.

So glad our vice president is handling the important things in our country like filling in on a podcast https://t.co/cHWraKhcPV — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) September 15, 2025

9.