How not to dress if you’ve been stealing office supplies

Singer Dorian Electra is known for their quirky sense of style, so it was a good match when they modelled this very unusual outfit for AVAVAV back in 2023.

Dorian Electra walks the runway at the AVAVAV show. pic.twitter.com/MrzCm2et9X — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2023

Fashion show or time trials? You decide.

Tweeters had some very funny things to say about it.

1.

When you storm out in a huff but forget your phone https://t.co/UQhcz0ffG0 — Rossco (@R055C089) September 25, 2023

2.

me walking into work when the caffeine and anxiety hit at the same time https://t.co/iKBnV69DYQ — ⁷ is dead ᴮᴱ (@jksearmole) September 25, 2023

3.

Me 5 minutes after giving my 3 year old a new book of stickers https://t.co/siC1LuMeZV — Carl Donnelly (@CarlDonnelly) September 25, 2023

4.

This is me walking to reception when they tell me there is a client acting like a jerk. https://t.co/ftZ8EuxuaP — doberman424 (@dobergirl) September 24, 2023

5.

how did no one bust out laughing https://t.co/D9UCuGGXan — dyl (@speckvoices) September 25, 2023

6.

For any tourists planning on visiting London, this is the speed with which you should walk xx https://t.co/4FjloaKNI8 — maxine (@maxinethepoet) September 25, 2023

7.

My cats on their way to harass me for food at 2 am https://t.co/gYq17O99Au — Maisie Lynn Rose City Comic Con (@MaisieLynn17) September 25, 2023

8.

me aa a kid when my mom bought me embarrassing clothes and then made me try it on to show her https://t.co/7oz7d9aztb — j (@wolfboykatsuki) September 25, 2023

9.

She's walking in 1.5x — (@riqueziito) September 24, 2023

Of course, there were other models.

AVAVAV Always put On a Great Show pic.twitter.com/tYh6laCV2p — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 24, 2023

It prompted @ZeroSuitCamus to say this.

Dorian Electra actually having the most normal walk in the show is a fun twist https://t.co/SyztzTF8jX — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) September 25, 2023

Source PopCrave Image Screengrab