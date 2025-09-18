How not to dress if you’ve been stealing office supplies
Singer Dorian Electra is known for their quirky sense of style, so it was a good match when they modelled this very unusual outfit for AVAVAV back in 2023.
Dorian Electra walks the runway at the AVAVAV show. pic.twitter.com/MrzCm2et9X
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2023
Fashion show or time trials? You decide.
Tweeters had some very funny things to say about it.
1.
When you storm out in a huff but forget your phone https://t.co/UQhcz0ffG0
— Rossco (@R055C089) September 25, 2023
2.
me walking into work when the caffeine and anxiety hit at the same time https://t.co/iKBnV69DYQ
— ⁷ is dead ᴮᴱ (@jksearmole) September 25, 2023
3.
Me 5 minutes after giving my 3 year old a new book of stickers https://t.co/siC1LuMeZV
— Carl Donnelly (@CarlDonnelly) September 25, 2023
4.
This is me walking to reception when they tell me there is a client acting like a jerk. https://t.co/ftZ8EuxuaP
— doberman424 (@dobergirl) September 24, 2023
5.
how did no one bust out laughing https://t.co/D9UCuGGXan
— dyl (@speckvoices) September 25, 2023
6.
For any tourists planning on visiting London, this is the speed with which you should walk xx https://t.co/4FjloaKNI8
— maxine (@maxinethepoet) September 25, 2023
7.
My cats on their way to harass me for food at 2 am https://t.co/gYq17O99Au
— Maisie Lynn Rose City Comic Con (@MaisieLynn17) September 25, 2023
8.
me aa a kid when my mom bought me embarrassing clothes and then made me try it on to show her https://t.co/7oz7d9aztb
— j (@wolfboykatsuki) September 25, 2023
9.
She's walking in 1.5x
— (@riqueziito) September 24, 2023
Of course, there were other models.
AVAVAV Always put On a Great Show pic.twitter.com/tYh6laCV2p
— Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) September 24, 2023
It prompted @ZeroSuitCamus to say this.
Dorian Electra actually having the most normal walk in the show is a fun twist https://t.co/SyztzTF8jX
— Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) September 25, 2023
Source PopCrave Image Screengrab