GB News presenter Martin Daubney was ruthlessly mocked for saluting American limos as they exited Windsor Castle – 14 funniest and totally on-point takedowns

No news organisation has been more excited about Donald Trump’s second state visit to the UK than GB News.

And no GB News presenter was more enraptured than one-time lads mag editor Martin Daubney. So much so that he took it upon himself to salute these American limos which may or may not (definitely not) have been ferrying the US president out of Windsor Castle.

‘An astonishing show of muscle.’ GB News’ @MartinDaubney salutes vehicles as they exit Windsor castle… Become a GB News Member: https://t.co/mNsRsGC8ef pic.twitter.com/NknNMtDbXu — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 17, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

LOL watch this bellend saluting car’s going bye whilst sitting down FFs https://t.co/2Z9XYDaM54 — The Count of mounty Bisto part Due (@SeanBra33633981) September 18, 2025

2.

The most embarrassing thing I’ve done as a Sunday Sport reporter is run down Great Ancoats Street naked, save for a cheese pie on my dick.

And that does not come close to this. https://t.co/675euk8Vig — Sunday Sport (@thesundaysport) September 18, 2025

3.

Nothing shows respect quite like saluting with the wrong hand whilst sitting down https://t.co/VaZSjfXWrB — Gary Newman (@GaryNTrader) September 18, 2025

4.

Good job we can’t see what happening below the waist. The pavement probably resembles a plasterer’s radio https://t.co/eKDSbwTYKQ — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) September 18, 2025

5.

Dimbo Daubney, when he’s not shouting at hotels, he saluting limos.

Pathetic and puerile https://t.co/PBBQFwctaG — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 17, 2025

6.

Those in the cars, “Who’s that prick saluting?” — Cav (@CavRoyal) September 17, 2025

7.