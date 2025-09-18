Politics donald trump JD Vance magas

The ‘Stop Trump’ protest’s JD Vance bouncy balls were already good but the Maga fury they prompted took them to a whole new level

John Plunkett. Updated September 18th, 2025

To the ‘Stop Trump’ protest which took place in central London to coincide with the American president’s second State visit to the UK.

The protest included a bunch of JD Vance bouncy balls which were tossed around the crowd, with the help of MC Nish Kumar, and a very joyful sight it made too.

And while that was already good, the Maga fury they prompted in the comments – protesting too much (and a half), frankly – took them to a whole new level.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2