Politics donald trump JD Vance magas
The ‘Stop Trump’ protest’s JD Vance bouncy balls were already good but the Maga fury they prompted took them to a whole new level
To the ‘Stop Trump’ protest which took place in central London to coincide with the American president’s second State visit to the UK.
The protest included a bunch of JD Vance bouncy balls which were tossed around the crowd, with the help of MC Nish Kumar, and a very joyful sight it made too.
Protesters toss JD Vance around at the Stop Trump protest in Parliament Square, London pic.twitter.com/zRmxoSUnra
— Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 17, 2025
And while that was already good, the Maga fury they prompted in the comments – protesting too much (and a half), frankly – took them to a whole new level.
1.
Imagine being so cuckholded that you’re protesting some other country’s president.
— JKT™ (@justksthings3) September 17, 2025
2.
— Acirema (@russianspybot) September 17, 2025
3.
Absolutely no one in the United States cares what people in England think. We stopped caring 250 years ago.
— Brett (@brettsmith62) September 17, 2025
4.
I don’t get it, I’m pretty sure more pro-Vance people post that image than the other group.
— W.F. Palmer (@wfpalmer90) September 17, 2025
5.
Adults in GB must be extremely juvenile. What morons. I hope they all realize they would be speaking German if it were not for the blood, treasure, and kind hearts of America.
— DJ (@djpag1111) September 17, 2025
6.
— expatanon (@expatanon) September 17, 2025