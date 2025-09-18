The ‘Stop Trump’ protest’s JD Vance bouncy balls were already good but the Maga fury they prompted took them to a whole new level

Politics donald trump JD Vance magas

To the ‘Stop Trump’ protest which took place in central London to coincide with the American president’s second State visit to the UK.

The protest included a bunch of JD Vance bouncy balls which were tossed around the crowd, with the help of MC Nish Kumar, and a very joyful sight it made too.

Protesters toss JD Vance around at the Stop Trump protest in Parliament Square, London pic.twitter.com/zRmxoSUnra — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 17, 2025

And while that was already good, the Maga fury they prompted in the comments – protesting too much (and a half), frankly – took them to a whole new level.

1.

Imagine being so cuckholded that you’re protesting some other country’s president. — JKT™ (@justksthings3) September 17, 2025

2.

3.

Absolutely no one in the United States cares what people in England think. We stopped caring 250 years ago. — Brett (@brettsmith62) September 17, 2025

4.

I don’t get it, I’m pretty sure more pro-Vance people post that image than the other group. — W.F. Palmer (@wfpalmer90) September 17, 2025

5.

Adults in GB must be extremely juvenile. What morons. I hope they all realize they would be speaking German if it were not for the blood, treasure, and kind hearts of America. — DJ (@djpag1111) September 17, 2025

6.