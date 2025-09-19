US donald trump epstein files

Donald Trump claimed not to know Peter Mandelson, and fact-checkers everywhere started to twitch – 16 chinny reckons

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2025

After a whirlwhind two days of pomp and privilege, Donald Trump has left the UK to carry on rage-tweeting about comedians and claiming to have ended wars in countries that have never been involved in conflict with one another. It’s a hard life, but somebody has to take it on.

Before heading home, Trump held a joint press conference alongside Keir Starmer, where he was asked about the recently sacked UK Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson – who lost his job over previously undisclosed details about his relationship with the sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

This was his answer.

The big problem with that is that he definitely does know Peter Mandelson, and there’s plenty of proof …including this.

People were not exactly flabbergasted at the thought of Donald Trump lying, and particularly not where there’s an Epstein connection. That didn’t stop them talking about it.

There’s precedent.

