Donald Trump claimed not to know Peter Mandelson, and fact-checkers everywhere started to twitch – 16 chinny reckons

After a whirlwhind two days of pomp and privilege, Donald Trump has left the UK to carry on rage-tweeting about comedians and claiming to have ended wars in countries that have never been involved in conflict with one another. It’s a hard life, but somebody has to take it on.

Before heading home, Trump held a joint press conference alongside Keir Starmer, where he was asked about the recently sacked UK Ambassador to the US, Peter Mandelson – who lost his job over previously undisclosed details about his relationship with the sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

This was his answer.

Trump just lied and said he doesn't know who Peter Mandelson is. pic.twitter.com/SgDKfUq6YE — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 18, 2025

The big problem with that is that he definitely does know Peter Mandelson, and there’s plenty of proof …including this.

Left: Trump praising Peter Mandelson in the Oval Office in May Right: Trump today, claiming he 'doesn't know him, actually' after Peter Mandelson is fired over his connections to Epstein pic.twitter.com/LwsteA1lmQ — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 18, 2025

People were not exactly flabbergasted at the thought of Donald Trump lying, and particularly not where there’s an Epstein connection. That didn’t stop them talking about it.

“I don’t know him, actually.” Trump’s response when Beth Rigby brings up Peter Mandelson. Erm… He’s behind you. pic.twitter.com/bQjFbGyETf — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 18, 2025

Donald Trump

"I have no idea who Peter Mandelson is." pic.twitter.com/aY7tn4TBb9 — JmRoyle #LFC #YNWA #BLM #RejoinEU (@MyArrse) September 18, 2025

How many lies has this guy told now. — Sicario (@sicariouk) September 18, 2025

When asked about Peter Mandelson Trump says "I don't know him actually"

Really..? pic.twitter.com/KgzdZ025gP — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 18, 2025

Peter Mandelson, right, looks on as US President Donald J Trump announces a trade agreement between the US and UK in the White House on Thursday, 8 May, 2025. pic.twitter.com/VrDQB8TftH — ꧁✬ℯℯℯ✬꧂   (@ErikaPearce17) September 18, 2025

It’s almost like he’s a liar. — Bubsy Ryder (@BubsyRyder) September 19, 2025

Deflect, deflect, deflect. Page one of their playbook. https://t.co/XRNgtnSrK9 — Steven (@TheMrMatias) September 19, 2025

"I don't know him", said Jesus when asked about Donald Trump! — Nigel Newton (@NigelNewtonPhot) September 18, 2025

He doesn't know the "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary" of UK when he had to review the guy's credentials? Hmmmm so much for Due diligence — Min Aung (@M1nAung) September 18, 2025

“Who is this Peter Mandelson, Keir?”

“Never heard of him.” pic.twitter.com/Ce2Qzyruk1 — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 18, 2025

Never met him. Certainly not less than two weeks ago in the Oval Office. https://t.co/eNuyEgFuZ9 — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 18, 2025

The deranged orange clown probably is telling the truth for once. If he thinks Armenia is Albania , and he ended 7 wars! — Paul Harris (@paulharris1957) September 19, 2025

There’s precedent.

He barely knew Epstein as well, according to only him. pic.twitter.com/Y63ZFVL9gJ — wei2high (@wei2high) September 18, 2025

