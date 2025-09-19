Donald Trump just upped the ante in his war on late night talkshow hosts and these 19 responses tell you exactly what’s going on right now

Politics censorship donald trump jimmy kimmel

It’s startling to know that Donald Trump’s hot air maintains its potency even at 10,000 feet.

While aboard Air Force One, the President was caught pouting in front of reporters about television shows that attack him. He doesn’t like when the media points out any of his flaws or missteps. Furthermore, he doesn’t understand why they’re even allowed to.

Trump: When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that. pic.twitter.com/kSsqkmWZBU — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2025

Oh well. Freedom of the press had a good run while it lasted.

Trump should probably tune in to Fox News for more on this breaking story, because he’s not going to like how Twitter feels about it.

And there you have it! The President *stupidly* admits on the record, that this was about “targeting Trump” It was not about offensive jokes. It was not about lies. It was not about Kirk. Trump threatened licenses because of how *HE* was portrayed. 1A beach. https://t.co/Vz5ozBAUFm — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) September 18, 2025

What a sensitive petulant bitch. — Tobi Qadri (@TobiQadri) September 18, 2025

They literally are allowed to do that. https://t.co/hTY1h1aFpf — Lilith Lovett same @ on ☁️ (@LilithLovett) September 18, 2025

This is how dictators talk https://t.co/6mrkQmjpM6 — PatriotTakes (@patriottakes) September 18, 2025

He’s such a weak, pathetic, fragile little man. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) September 18, 2025

It’s called the First Amendment. They are absolutely allowed to do that, you petty bitch. — Diana Rivera (@dianarivera481) September 18, 2025

Trump: “When you have a network and you have evening shows and all they do is hit Trump… They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that.” We CANNOT normalize this. HE IS NOT GOING TO STOP. pic.twitter.com/OTAylLXUYo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 18, 2025

Trump is so vile. — Lucas Sanders ️ (@LucasSa56947288) September 18, 2025

