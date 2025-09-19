That awkward moment when your home office is invaded by a very feisty squirrel

Entertainment funny squirrels

Back in 2022, over on TikTok, Lauren – @whoalaureik – shared a clip of her husband, chocolatier Edward Marc, in his home office. Although she describes it as ‘Just your average conference call’, it is far from average. It may, in fact, be the best conference call ever – from a comedy viewpoint, if not in terms of productivity.

Watch what happens in this 29-second masterpiece – oh, and if you’re using headphones, it gets LOUD.

No squirrels were hurt during the making of that clip – just one man’s pride.

Here’s what TikTok users thought of it.

The way the squirrel flew into the desk 😂😂😂

Mrnic3guy

Perfectly expressed exactly how I would act in the same situation.

Trish

The squirrel is probably like “what! What!? Where is it!???”

JuvenalCruz125

Person on the other end probably thought the guy was being murdered lol.

JoshuaMoore

Here I am turning my volume up full blast to hear the conference call then having my body go into full blown tremors by the screaming.

Geri

I legit thought at first that he was pretending his home was being invaded, just to get out of the meeting 🤦🏼‍♀️

Bri

At least he remained calm.

TinaHerman

It wasn’t even his only run-in with a squirrel.

The offending squirrel came back to the office.

But this …this is a work of art.

Give that woman the Oscar for Best Comedy Short Based on a True Story.

