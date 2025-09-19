Roseanne Barr compared her own firing for racism to the government-sanctioned cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel, and everybody made the same point

US jimmy kimmel MAGA Roseanne barr

Back in 2018, Roseanne Barr – the star of the US sitcom she created, Roseanne – was fired by ABC after tweeting a highly racist description of former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

The Trump-loving comedian later apologised and briefy left Twitter, before returning to claim medication was responsible, continuing to post offensive comments and buddying up with the Maga crowd.

After the Chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, successfully pushed ABC to take Jimmy Kimmel off the air for suggesting Charlie Kirk’s shooter may have had right-wing leanings, and calling out the government’s response, Roseanne jumped into the online discourse with some classic Maga self-pity.

Apart from the fact that she had been racist and was experiencing a massive backlash from the viewing public at that time, the administration she was implying had taken her off the air was – *dramatic pause* – a Trump one.

Tweeters set her straight.

1.

You dumbass you got fired in 2018 under Trump — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) September 18, 2025

2.

You learn not to expect the best and brightest from MAGA but I’m still kind of stunned. This bottomless pit of incompetence decided to make some shit up for internet likes and somehow forgot who was president when she was fired in 2018. Incredible. https://t.co/RmnKcHuIuP — Hutch (@hutchinson) September 18, 2025

3.

I know you have a laundry list of issues but do you really not remember what year you got fired? https://t.co/lRblsYLUZT pic.twitter.com/hQN4IhXcIu — Croaky Caiman (@InstaGator2024) September 18, 2025

4.

So the Trump administration put pressure on ABC to fire you too? https://t.co/FruSPCqKug — Dina (@GypsyDreams55) September 18, 2025

5.

7 seasons. Whatever you do, don't look at a comparison for the ratings. — John Wilson (@therealjcwilson) September 18, 2025

6.

Roseanne is trending because Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air. Roseanne's show was taken down by ABC because of tweets she posted about Obama. There was no government meddling. Jimmy Kimmel was taken off because Trump's FCC Chair threatened ABC. pic.twitter.com/Pfa6bFE9S1 — David Grossman (@JustDKG) September 18, 2025

7.

Trump was president when Roseanne was fired in 2018. Difficult to overstate how much MAGA demonstrably lie about everything. https://t.co/Zh1zkd43rD — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 18, 2025

8.

There is a big difference. The US government threatened to revoke the network's license if they don't take action in the case of Kimmel. With Roseanne they were trying to please customers. The US government didn't threaten the network. https://t.co/7jvGCRDohE — New York Times Best Selling Novelist (@thatonequeen) September 18, 2025

9.

The Trump administration put pressure on ABC? Good attempt, but it ended a failure like your comeback pic.twitter.com/IJ8HzO7UcR — Steve (@Steve_Beans) September 18, 2025

10.

Roseanne still can't remember who was president when she got fired in 2018 ‍♂️ https://t.co/OxlRJiDuAQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 18, 2025

11.

Maybe dont spread hate and division — Lord Saucy (@Lordsaucyy) September 18, 2025

12.

Conservatives remember who was president between January 2017 and January 2021 challenge: impossible https://t.co/HnpSCved44 — Kevin Young Propagandist (@JFloyd314) September 18, 2025

13.

One of the more bizarre mass psychosis events that’s happened over the last 8 months is that the majority of the right is convinced the first Trump administration didn’t happen for some reason? Like Biden was President for 8 years to them apparently? https://t.co/Fk1jrMBcEC — Sam (@chillraiser) September 18, 2025

14.

Donald Trump was president in 2018 when you were fired. These people have absolutely no sense of reality at all at this point. https://t.co/Uu2mFqF1Cs — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) September 18, 2025

TheRealThelmaJohnson provided some additional details.

Roseanne claims her being kicked off her show was the same as Jimmy Kimmel being cancelled. No Roseanne, that show ran for 7 seasons without you, and I don't think Jimmy Kimmel ever dressed up as Hitler baking cookies or called a black woman "Planet of the Apes" pic.twitter.com/ahEbu0cDAP — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 18, 2025

