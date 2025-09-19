US jimmy kimmel MAGA Roseanne barr

Roseanne Barr compared her own firing for racism to the government-sanctioned cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel, and everybody made the same point

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 19th, 2025

Back in 2018, Roseanne Barr – the star of the US sitcom she created, Roseanne – was fired by ABC after tweeting a highly racist description of former White House adviser, Valerie Jarrett.

The Trump-loving comedian later apologised and briefy left Twitter, before returning to claim medication was responsible, continuing to post offensive comments and buddying up with the Maga crowd.

After the Chair of the Federal Communications Commission, Brendan Carr, successfully pushed ABC to take Jimmy Kimmel off the air for suggesting Charlie Kirk’s shooter may have had right-wing leanings, and calling out the government’s response, Roseanne jumped into the online discourse with some classic Maga self-pity.

Yeah imagine an administration putting pressure on a television channel to fire a comedian they didn’t like.

Apart from the fact that she had been racist and was experiencing a massive backlash from the viewing public at that time, the administration she was implying had taken her off the air was – *dramatic pause* – a Trump one.

Tweeters set her straight.

TheRealThelmaJohnson provided some additional details.

