This Fox News anchor said Jimmy Kimmel went ‘too far’ with his Charlie Kirk comments and world supplies of irony just hit critical lows – 19 blistering comebacks

Saul Hutson. Updated September 19th, 2025

Brian Kilmeade said we should get rid of the homeless population via lethal injection less than a week ago. Now here he is reporting on Jimmy Kimmel for lightly poking fun of the president.

What are we doing here, folks? It’s almost as if there are no consequences for any actions. Unless those actions are coming from a certain perspective. About a certain person.

If you’re keeping track at home, that’s two late night television shows cancelled, two more to go. Better tone down those monologues, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers.

People were none too pleased in the replies…

