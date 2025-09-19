This Fox News anchor said Jimmy Kimmel went ‘too far’ with his Charlie Kirk comments and world supplies of irony just hit critical lows – 19 blistering comebacks

News brian kilmeade Fox News

Brian Kilmeade said we should get rid of the homeless population via lethal injection less than a week ago. Now here he is reporting on Jimmy Kimmel for lightly poking fun of the president.

Kilmeade: The point is Kimmel’s comments way too far for television executives… pic.twitter.com/kxIowenlKS — Acyn (@Acyn) September 18, 2025

What are we doing here, folks? It’s almost as if there are no consequences for any actions. Unless those actions are coming from a certain perspective. About a certain person.

If you’re keeping track at home, that’s two late night television shows cancelled, two more to go. Better tone down those monologues, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers.

People were none too pleased in the replies…

If only Kimmel had merely called for the extermination of the homeless population, am I right @kilmeade? https://t.co/F91Ndif0e9 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 18, 2025

Bold to send out the guy who apologized this week for saying we should give homeless people lethal injections en masse. https://t.co/Pof386jN60 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 18, 2025

Dude what???? @kilmeade has no right…. After suggesting killing the homeless https://t.co/VVUILdXLqP — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) (@AdamKinzinger) September 18, 2025

Brian Kilmeade: “Kimmel’s comments went way too far.” This from the guy who, just days ago on live TV, called for homeless people to be murdered. You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/gsGOJU1eQI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 18, 2025

A guy who called for the execution of homeless people should really shut the fuck up about everything. — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) September 19, 2025

How do these terrible people at Fox live with themselves? Such low people. — EllenZ (@EllenZelda) September 19, 2025

The country that we know and loved is falling apart at the seams — Josh‍ (@joshman15908) September 19, 2025

