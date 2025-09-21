‘Tommy Robinson’ got deported from two countries in 24 hours. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Pics South America Tommy Robinson

Don’t you just hate it when you try to go on holiday after organising a race-baiting protest, and other countries kick you out for being a ‘risk to the security of the state or citizen coexistence’?

We wouldn’t know, thankfully, but Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon doesn’t seem to be too pleased about it.

Hmmmm. We wonder who could possibly have funded his trip to South America (and back).

Hi ‘Tommy’ supporters Here’s a minute and a half of ‘Robinson’ over the years begging for your hard earned cash. Now a couple of questions. Do you feel your donations have been well spent? If yes, in what way, and who has benefited the most from your gullibility? pic.twitter.com/24pGDFSwKg — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) July 12, 2024

While irony nearly went up in flames as various Yaxley-Lennon stans complained that the deportation of a man known to have criminal convictions for violence and fraud was against his human rights, pretty much everyone else laughed and pointed – metaphorically.

1.

“You boy! How many countries has Tommy ten names been deported from this afternoon?” pic.twitter.com/8x02HfEr8s — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 20, 2025

2.

Poor Tommy Robinson has just been deported from Colombia then Panama.

He more than anyone should understand why a country would want to secure their borders against fighting age foreign criminals. pic.twitter.com/UWhUw05hWQ — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) September 20, 2025

3.

‘Tired’ Yaxley Lennon, a.k.a. Tommy Robinson, tried to go on his fifth holiday of the year, funded yet again by his gullible donors, and it didn’t go well. pic.twitter.com/u7wvWJJItJ — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) September 20, 2025

4.

Whiny little man Tommy Robinson being deported from Colombia then Panama within 24 hours…don’t you just love to see it!? Imagine being a racist seeing him wasting the money you donated to him like this… pic.twitter.com/VKOHqFwWIu — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) September 20, 2025

5.

With his extensive knowledge and history of booking foreign holidays with other people’s hard-earned cash on an extremely regular basis, this ‘Tommy Robinson’ character should seriously consider setting up his very own travel agency business. The grifter’s a natural. pic.twitter.com/m5Ul7gZyNn — t/a Underscores Rn’t Us (@AndyPlumb4) September 20, 2025

6.

Tommy Robinson has been arrested and deported on arrival in Columbia and Panama after he arrived for a holiday following his fusnraising efforts at the "Unite the Kingdom" rally. This is literally countries refusing entry to a violent criminal. He should be all for this. pic.twitter.com/lyF78ihJJJ — Gadget (@Gadget440) September 20, 2025

7.

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (Tommy Robinson) being deported twice in 24 hours – first from Colombia, then from Panama – because he’s deemed a national security threat pic.twitter.com/FTF3sYOTYc — Sandford Police Commentary (@Sandford_Police) September 20, 2025

8.

Tommy Robinson calling for more deportations and being deported twice in one day himself is just chef’s kiss… — ali (@ali__samson) September 20, 2025

9.

Colombian officials deporting Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/NDsS3R1CnI — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 20, 2025

10.

After your "Unite the Kingdom" circus in London, no wonder Colombia and Panama united to boot you out, turns out the only thing you're rallying is international contempt. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) September 19, 2025

11.

The sniffer dog at Heathrow when Tommy Robinson's deportation flight from Colombia arrives. pic.twitter.com/paZmbpXE4g — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) September 20, 2025

12.

Columbia and Panama welcome Tommy Robinson. pic.twitter.com/ANKiSWf2Dw — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 20, 2025

13.

Tommy Robinson was deported from two countries in one day yesterday. Well done Columbia and Panama. pic.twitter.com/M2ep5i3zHy — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 20, 2025

14.

Waxed Lemon, who seems to need a holiday every few days because his endless attention seeking is so exhausting, has now been deported from first Colombia then Panama. Good to see these countries controlling their borders to keep the undesirables out.pic.twitter.com/q03mCreiDT — Brendan May (@bmay) September 20, 2025

15.

There are indeed many faults with UK border security but constantly letting Tommy Robinson back in seems the worst of all. — Bob Morgan (@Bbmorg) September 20, 2025

Narinder Kaur made a great point.

After his racist rally last weekend,

Tommy Robinson deported from both Panama and Colombia. Imagine being so toxic that even countries battling jungle cartels still look at you and say: ‘Absolutely fcking no way" pic.twitter.com/KNBP6QGjbF — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 20, 2025

