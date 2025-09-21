Pics South America Tommy Robinson

‘Tommy Robinson’ got deported from two countries in 24 hours. Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 21st, 2025

Don’t you just hate it when you try to go on holiday after organising a race-baiting protest, and other countries kick you out for being a ‘risk to the security of the state or citizen coexistence’?

We wouldn’t know, thankfully, but Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley-Lennon doesn’t seem to be too pleased about it.

BREAKING: So, following our huge Unite The Kingdom rally, I'm naturally tired and thought I'd go on a quiet break. Yet I've been deported from 2 countries in the last 24hrs, for get this: being a "Threat to national security" and "citizen coexistence".

Hmmmm. We wonder who could possibly have funded his trip to South America (and back).

While irony nearly went up in flames as various Yaxley-Lennon stans complained that the deportation of a man known to have criminal convictions for violence and fraud was against his human rights, pretty much everyone else laughed and pointed – metaphorically.

Narinder Kaur made a great point.

