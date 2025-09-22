Politics Andrew tate London Piers Morgan

Andrew Tate told Piers Morgan that people are too afraid to go out in London, and got owned from Hillingdon to Havering

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2025

A clip from a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored has been gaining traction on Twitter/X, because of an unhinged rant by the radical misogynist Andrew Tate.

He revisited that old chestnut beloved of the right – how dangerous it is in the UK. Let’s take a look.

1-0 to Piers Morgan for holding his feet to the fire over having the gall to try and speak for taxpayers. Tate then went more specific on the UK danger, narrowing the focus to London.

Aaaand that’s 2-0. Full-time whistle. Tate loses. In fact, he lost again and again as the online reactions racked up.

David Osland made a very different point about going out in London.

We’ll just leave this here.

