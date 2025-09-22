Andrew Tate told Piers Morgan that people are too afraid to go out in London, and got owned from Hillingdon to Havering

Politics Andrew tate London Piers Morgan

A clip from a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored has been gaining traction on Twitter/X, because of an unhinged rant by the radical misogynist Andrew Tate.

He revisited that old chestnut beloved of the right – how dangerous it is in the UK. Let’s take a look.

Andrew Tate rants about how “dangerous” the UK is and tries to speak for British taxpayers. Piers Morgan reminds him the UK seized over £2m from Tate’s frozen bank accounts – because he refused to pay taxes. Full video: https://t.co/MR6P9zTB0B https://t.co/cftSxlJ0kE pic.twitter.com/sGtCmTbWRb — Gadget (@Gadget440) September 21, 2025

1-0 to Piers Morgan for holding his feet to the fire over having the gall to try and speak for taxpayers. Tate then went more specific on the UK danger, narrowing the focus to London.

Andrew Tate rants about how dangerous London is at night. Piers asks when he was last there. Answer: Tate hasn’t been to the UK since his arrest because he now faces rape, human trafficking & prostitution charges there. Full reaction video here: https://t.co/7kXhLEL86N https://t.co/beM35Bbbug pic.twitter.com/usoiba0lB6 — Gadget (@Gadget440) September 21, 2025

Aaaand that’s 2-0. Full-time whistle. Tate loses. In fact, he lost again and again as the online reactions racked up.

1.

Andrew Tate says London is too dangerous to go out at night in. He wouldn't know much about that because since May 28th 2025 he has an arrest warrant pending for Rape and Human Trafficking. So he hasn't been in the UK never mind London. pic.twitter.com/BW7CPPxshw — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 21, 2025

2.

Despite what the angriest thumb in the world has to shout, London is still bustling at night with many people, including women, going out after dark. I was out last night for dinner, and the town was busy, happy and pretty welcoming. pic.twitter.com/rXYOCnf9Ts — The Bear (@BearlyPolitics) September 21, 2025

3.

self-proclaimed "alpha male" too scared to go into a British city https://t.co/MB0mw0iB4d — One Boner After Another (@jeff_mancum) September 22, 2025

4.

I took the tube and a bus from Kings Cross to my hotel by Heathrow in the middle of the night and the scariest thing was how quiet it was. This guy is so angry at himself for being a coward. — Alex Florez (@KamiSawZe) September 22, 2025

5.

I was in Soho on a Monday and Thursday last month. the pubs were packed, the spoons was packed, the restaurants were busy. If people aren’t a going out it’s because they’ve got no money. https://t.co/hz4AwvMvmV — IndiePixie (@indie_pixel) September 22, 2025

6.

A pathetic toddler of a man who thinks anger = strength. Only other weak men find this shit impressive. He just sounds like a knob. — Carla Harte (@carlaharteauth1) September 21, 2025

7.

Of course, with millions, the vast majority will go out after dark and be safe, including women. You don't know everyone in London and you're not everywhere in London at the same time.

Dumb ass — Helping Young Boys Read (@KennethJolivet) September 21, 2025

8.

Watching Andrew Tate with the sound off reminds me that I’m watching a stunted man-toddler having a ginormous tantrum. pic.twitter.com/zcE2lC5HBY — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 21, 2025

9.

Last time I was in Camden(2018) on a night out a drink for me and Mrs cost me £25 Also this generation don’t dance they prefer to talk and drink that’s why Revs is packed every Friday and Saturday. Raving died in the 90’s and clubbing died in the mid 2000’s, this guy doesn’t… — Devil In The Details (@DevildetailsMU) September 21, 2025

10.

Andrew Tate is the exact type of person that makes streets unsafe at night. https://t.co/fN26Lr4oBN — Awooingenjoyer (@AwooingEnjoyer) September 22, 2025

11.

Very obviously hasn't been there. Was there for the whole of June-walked around a lot at night by myself and it was just the same. — Sandra Walters @lydian2024 (@lydian1904) September 21, 2025

12.

Scary weirdass geezer. I wouldn’t want to run into him in the streets of any city. https://t.co/h7aLRMxZKk — Anne Jackson (@knotgirl1) September 21, 2025

13.

Who is feeding Andreos Tate this load of rubbish?

Is he becoming close to Tommy Robinson?

Or close to Elon Musk? https://t.co/tB7bhlG5ZL — Hsissen-Turkman (@Hsissen1970) September 21, 2025

14.

The face on Andrew Tate Nurse!!! https://t.co/j1ng00x3nZ — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) September 21, 2025

15.

I’d definitely be more concerned if Tate was creeping about in London but he’s just another jumping on the talking bollocks bandwagon, I’m in London every day bar weekends and see nothing but thousands of people out and about, Thursday evening just gone about 6pm was heaving. — David Burns ⭐️⭐️ (@burnsieboy65) September 21, 2025

David Osland made a very different point about going out in London.

There are no 'no go areas' for white people in London. But there are plenty of places where nobody on less than £150,000 a year can afford to live. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 21, 2025

We’ll just leave this here.

About three weeks ago my two daughters went to London for the day. The youngest wanted to go to Leicester Square Theatre to see Max and Harvey, so the eldest took her. They are 19 (neurodivergent) and 22. They had a brilliant day out in London, and caught the train home at about… — Toby Foster (@tobyfoster) September 21, 2025

