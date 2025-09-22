Donald Trump said he’d stopped a war between Cambodia and Armenia and it’s surely his funniest foul-up yet – 17 military-grade comebacks

US donald trump

There’s nothing Donald Trump likes more than claiming credit for bringing wars to an end. Well, all apart from the one that he actually promised to end within 24 hours of returning to the White House, obviously.

And this time it was the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia that Trump claimed to have resolved. And it was a bad one, apparently!

Here’s what he had to tell the American Cornerstone Institute Founder’s Dinner at the weekend.

Trump: We stopped the conflict between Cambodia and Armenia. It was just starting and it was a bad one. pic.twitter.com/SWMPVNXGRj — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 21, 2025

Except people with bigger brains – actually, just people with brains – were only too keen to point out the president’s most unfortunate and entirely on-brand schoolboy error.

And these people surely said it best.

Conflict between Cambodia and Armenia? This guy is truly insane. For MAGA idiots: the distance between Cambodia and Armenia is approximately 6,600 kilometers, and there has never been a war between these countries. https://t.co/zZ7ETw93F4 — Jürgen Nauditt (@jurgen_nauditt) September 21, 2025

very far apart, that means its a big deal pic.twitter.com/q1k6SKAksr — chris / strutheo (@Vestboy_Myst) September 21, 2025

What? Literally what? WTF? He’s imbecile with IQ of shoe — Dr Anna Odesitka (@AnnaOdesitka) September 21, 2025

He remembered Armenia for the first time but said like fuck I’m going to try and pronounce Azerbaijan again. I’ll just go with Cambodia and no one will likely notice. — Johnny Proctor (@johnnypproctor) September 21, 2025

Maybe the war was held over Zoom and he joined and “ended the call” pic.twitter.com/oby08kKY3T — éric salinas ✝️ (@ericsalinas) September 21, 2025

Armenian psychic warriors were moments away from unleashing an illegal mind blast on the civilians Phnom Penh and you’re laughing?? — How2Fix (@how2fixtv) September 21, 2025

