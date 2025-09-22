Trump called Joe Biden ‘a mean SOB’, and told people not to have sympathy over his predecessor’s cancer diagnosis, if you were wondering how the party of peaceful discourse was going

US donald trump joe biden

Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of accusing the Left of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to tell people not to feel sorry for Joe Biden in his cancer journey because – according to Trump – the former President is a ‘mean SOB’.

Trump: Biden was always a mean sob.. Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember he’s a bad guy pic.twitter.com/pQf7eGE0mC — Acyn (@Acyn) September 21, 2025

If there’s a final boss of projection, we’ve found him – and after the wild accusations of imaginary offences against Charlie Kirk that have been flying about, it takes a record-breaking lack of self awareness to say all that, and the internet had some thoughts.

1.

HOLY SHIT: Trump suggests people shouldn’t feel bad for Biden having cancer: “Biden was always a mean sob. Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember he’s a bad guy.” So much for their BS lectures. pic.twitter.com/twtxgkcUo5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 21, 2025

2.

Oh look everyone — it’s the party of peaceful public discourse!!!! — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 21, 2025

3.

No, you are a mean SOB. Biden is an angel in comparison. What a freaking joke. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 21, 2025

4.

Donald Trump gets to freely celebrate Joe Biden having cancer, but normal people get fired if they say anything negative about Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/PHYfFQjkc4 — Disinformation Destroyer (@DisinfoIsBad) September 21, 2025

5.

Biden, who isn’t in the public eye, is on this fucking deranged bastards mind non stop. Just psychotic bullshit. — Mike Honcho (@MoShady) September 21, 2025

6.

Your president is the high school bully you hated the most — Trump on Biden’s cancer diagnosis: “Biden was always a stupid guy. A mean SOB.. Not working out too well for him right now. So, when you start feeling sorry for him, remember he’s a bad guy” pic.twitter.com/CghyoRRUAm — Mark Greene (@RemakingManhood) September 21, 2025

7.

Trump just made fun of Biden for having stage 4 Cancer. Are people ok with this? Really? Really?

Trump is an evil aberration, a missing link to a dark side. We must, as a country, see him for the terrible deviant that he is and get far away from him. We must not let his evil… — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) September 21, 2025

8.

Biden has an irreversible form of cancer and Trump is making fun of him, what a literal fucking clown.pic.twitter.com/1ieYYXDxFh — Aes (@AesPolitics1) September 21, 2025

9.

If you say these exact words about Charlie Kirk a right winger will get you fired https://t.co/lgAQPu1J1Q — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) September 21, 2025

10.

Biden has Stage 4 cancer and a Gleason score of 9 (out of 10). It’s a fight for his life. Last night, Trump said we shouldn’t feel bad he has cancer because “he’s an SOB.” We have fully REJECTED all celebration of Kirk’s death. It’s abhorrent. Will MAGA do the same about this? https://t.co/HgJkjKZJso pic.twitter.com/1eQqPUacAT — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 21, 2025

11.

Trump turns Biden’s cancer into a punchline and MAGA cheers. These are the same people who preach morality and demand respect for their own. Strip away the flag-waving and Bible-thumping, and all that’s left is cruelty. — Chetter ⚖ Beacon for Democracy (@ChetterHub) September 21, 2025

12.

It’s amazing how they can lecture us about civility and respecting people while their cult leader happily says stuff like this. https://t.co/RM1hMrItxn — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 21, 2025

13.

This is why I take no lectures from the right on “CiViLiTy” https://t.co/sPnrKk5Xwz — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) September 21, 2025

14.

Definition of Sociopath-“A pattern of disregarding others' rights and feelings, persistent manipulation and deceit, a lack of empathy and remorse, impulsive and reckless behavior, aggression, and superficial relationships. https://t.co/ziy6y21QJM — Nicky Horne, Esq. (@NickyHorne) September 21, 2025

15.

This is why trump is hated. He doesn't have to bring up President Biden having cancer. But he does anyway, to rub it in.

Why? Because he's a bastard & because he is still pissed that Biden beat his ass in 2020.

That's why trump is hated. He's a petty, insecure pedophile. — Gregory Smith (@WheelinGreg) September 21, 2025

This summed up the situation very well.

I never thought I would hear a sitting U.S. President call his predecessor a SOB. You've fallen so low, the climb back up will be very long. Donald Trump you are a national Disgrace pic.twitter.com/PIy4NLO9tu — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) September 21, 2025

