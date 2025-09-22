US donald trump joe biden

Trump called Joe Biden ‘a mean SOB’, and told people not to have sympathy over his predecessor’s cancer diagnosis, if you were wondering how the party of peaceful discourse was going

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 22nd, 2025

Donald Trump took time out of his busy schedule of accusing the Left of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death to tell people not to feel sorry for Joe Biden in his cancer journey because – according to Trump – the former President is a ‘mean SOB’.

If there’s a final boss of projection, we’ve found him – and after the wild accusations of imaginary offences against Charlie Kirk that have been flying about, it takes a record-breaking lack of self awareness to say all that, and the internet had some thoughts.

This summed up the situation very well.

Source https://x.com/Acyn/status/1969578097017307504 Image Screengrab