A reporter tried to confront Donald Trump with facts and his furious response was a grim snapshot of where the US is right now

If you’re looking for a snapshot of where the US finds itself right now, you surely won’t watch a better exchange than this. Well, not until the next time, obviously.

It’s a reporter who dared to bring facts into the conversation after Trump and his right-hand buffoon Robert F Kennedy Jr told pregnant women not to take paracetamol despite there being no actual evidence linking it to autism.

And Trump’s furious response might be grimly predictable but was no less shocking for it.

Q: Medical professionals have warned for decades— Trump: No, not you. You’re CNN, you’re fake news pic.twitter.com/7w4u0luA0r — FactPost (@factpostnews) September 22, 2025

Well, he’s half right. And these people surely said it best.

ironic coz he’s fake medical advice. — Dimitrios Paolo (@dimitriospaolo) September 22, 2025

Reporter: Medical professionals have warned for decades… Trump: Not you. You are CNN. You’re fake news. Go ahead Brian (MTG’s boyfriend) WTF is wrong with this guy? This is embarrassing pic.twitter.com/2nbrAkRjqU — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 22, 2025

How on earth do the reporters sit there while he insults their colleagues and not even try to defend them by maybe directing the question back to them instead of just moving on — barry egan (@barryswtchemdwn) September 22, 2025

I mean the man is only supportive of those who will push his dangerous rhetoric. Soon it will only be right-wing journalists he’ll talk to. So, Little by little, we’ll only see the Brian Glenn’s, the Tim Pools, and Laura Loomers of the world! — FedUpAmerican (@liberallisa55) September 22, 2025

“If I only take friendly questions, what I say is true.”

You’re OK with this America? Your FIRST amendment is in shreds, and your president is peddling very, very misleading and dangerous information. — Kannbell @kannbell.bsky.social (@bellkare) September 22, 2025

