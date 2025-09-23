Donald Trump promised to reduce drug prices ‘by 1,000%’ and these 17 comebacks were calculated to be very funny indeed

Politics donald trump fails maths

The White House made a major announcement on autism yesterday and it came straight from the lips of the country’s most revered physician. A man with so much knowledge of the medical profession that he can’t even pronounce the drug he was banning in the face of all practical and scientific data. (It’s uh-SEE-tuh-MIN-uh-fin, Mr. President.)

In any case, he also went on to make claims that are mathematically impossible to uphold on drug prices. Something he’s been doing for a while now. Here he is explaining just how much he plans on slashing costs.

Trump: “I’m going to be reducing drug prices by 1,000%. By 900, 600, 500, 1,200 … ” pic.twitter.com/ms3wvcT4Wf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

For those pulling out their abacus at home, no, that’s not possible. But that doesn’t stop Mr. Trump from prattling on and on in hopes of convincing his fellow Americans that they will eventually be paid to pick up their life-affirming maintenence medicines.

Here’s how the mathematicians of the internet clapped back.

1.

So I’m going to CVS tonight and they’re going to pay ME to pick up MY prescriptions. So cool! — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) September 22, 2025

2.

He’s a moron. No other word for it. That he took office after the country obsessed over Biden’s mental health and competence makes it even worse. https://t.co/BIVZCxHPJy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 22, 2025

3.

So I get a prescription for $100. Not only do I get the prescription for free, I’ll get $900 to boot. Thanks, Mr. Conman. — David Diaz (@padre16) September 22, 2025

4.

Why not just say one million percent? I mean, if you’re going to be ridiculous, go all in! — Beatrice Killam (@beatricekillam) September 22, 2025

5.

If Trump’s drug math were a pill, side effects would include confusion, dizziness, and spontaneous bankruptcy — The Tactical Dogout (Why don’t you follow? ) (@Shivansh_k_c) September 22, 2025

6.

Same tired lie – every day – a hallmark of dementia — Lib Dunk (@libdunkmedia) September 22, 2025

7.

He is an imbecile. The President of the United States is an actual imbecile. — Sean Ap William #FBPE (@shunka9) September 22, 2025

8.